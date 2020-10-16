Support Emily Haxby this election season

I have been friends with Emily Rohe Haxby for over 10 years. We have stayed friends, even though we have different views and political affiliations. Her honesty and hard work has always impressed me. With a family and full-time businesses, she is always willing to help others and has decided to step up to help Gage County residents; both present and future.

She wants to be a voice for those that need one. I respect that. One of my biggest issues we face is climate change and even though we disagree on the solution, we both care about what part we can do to make sure Gage County is a good place for our kids. Before Emily had told me she had decided to run for County Supervisor, I had reached out to her about running for NRD with me so we could work together to keep our water clean. Enviromental stewardship is important to both of us. I am continuing this passion and doing my part by running for NRD, while Emily is committed to doing what she can as a Supervisor.