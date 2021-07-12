Thanking those who help

This is a compliment to an individual, but also to the city of Beatrice. On June 5, I was riding my motorcycle in central Iowa, this side of Des Moines, with about 40 other motorcyclists. I was actually riding second to last in the group. When a large red tractor and a large yellow baler pulled out in front of four of us, the first one took the ditch, and the fourth one got stopped, however, two of us in the middle were forced to put our bikes down and slide to a stop.

I suspect standard procedures ensued involving law enforcement and rescue. Here is the compliment. Within the bike group was one of your own rescue personnel, Nate Koch of Beatrice. Nate, and a couple Lancaster County Sheriffs deputies that were also riding within the group, apparently, as I was told this, without hesitation, turned around from miles ahead, without being asked, and instinctively went to work at the scene of the crashes.

I was one of the riders, along with a gal from nearby Hickman, that were ultimately transported to a Des Moines hospital. Nate's face was the one I recall helping push my gurney into the ambulance, and it was Nate that said all the right things, reassuring me that all was going to be alright.