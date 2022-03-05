The truth about Beatrice garbage

Most people do not know the facts about how the City of Beatrice got into the garbage business.

The city requested bids, and only one company bid the project. A company in the refuse business nationwide looking to expand, hire employees and pay taxes in Beatrice. The city rejected that bid.

The city bit it a second time. The same company and two others bid, with a low bid of less than $15.50 per month with one container supplied by the bidder. No cost to the city or homeowners.

The city rejected the bids again and decided they wanted to supply garbage service themselves, and probably stole the methods from the bidders.

The city took out a bond that the taxpayers of Beatrice are now liable for, to purchase land and equipment. The land and equipment they purchased are now off the tax role. Instead of matching the less than $15.50 low bid, they are charging taxpayers $18. They now supply garbage service to three small towns around the area for only $17, a dollar less than they charge their own citizens.

They have also acquired other towns outside of Gage County and actually caused one business to close its doors.

They hired a person from the police department at a higher wage to find new customers.

The bidders were required to recycle, yet the city takes the recycled materials down to the landfill where it is buried with other trash.

The city of Kearney supplies garbage at the rate of $12 per month, but they do not go out to other towns and try to run other private haulers out of business. The city is now in the process of trying to get Wymore and Blue Springs garbage service.

I think it is terrible the city of Beatrice which claims to promote business slams the door on free enterprises to promote what?

I hope all citizens remember what the city and its elected officials have done when it comes to the next election. And maybe call the city in the meantime and ask them why?

Brett Sawyer, Beatrice

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0