Looking forward to coming session

The second week of the Legislative session includes organization of committees and the introduction of bills. Again for the next two years, I will serve on the Appropriations Committee. My experience with county budgets has served me well as I work with the eight other members of the committee to develop a balanced budget for the state of Nebraska. Senator John Stinner will again serve as chairman, and Senator Anna Wishart was elected vice chair of the committee.
Before the Governor presented his biennial budget proposal in his State of the State address on Thursday, members of the Appropriations Committee attended a briefing with him at the Mansion. We were able to preview his ideas for spending, taxes and tax credits. Now the Legislature’s Fiscal Office will dissect his proposal and compare it to the intentions of the Legislature. Beginning next week, our committee will meet daily to review state agency budget proposals.
Most committees will start all-day public hearings on the 25th, under a new format of morning (10 am to noon) and afternoon (starting at 1:30 pm) hearings. The Appropriations Committee will begin public hearings on bills that have a fiscal note, or a cost associated with the bill, on February 8th.
The last day for bill introduction is the 20th, which marks the tenth day of the session. The remainder of the week will be used to debate changes to rules that govern the legislative process. This is done near the beginning of every legislative session; changes typically pertain to how we operate in committees and during debate. One new proposal that reflects our current environment is a discussion about meeting and voting remotely, due to situations like the pandemic.
At this time, I have introduced five bills. Just a reminder that you can find every bill and the complete text of each one, by going to the legislature’s website: www.nebraskalegislature.gov . Along the left hand side of the page, you will see a tab for “Bills and Laws”, and can search for bills in a number of ways.
LB 41 would make it easier for townships to receive their funds each month.
LB 42 makes a small appropriation to the Nebraska Hall of Fame, so the families of recipients are not stuck with the cost
LB 102 allows counties with Courts the option to reorganize the county court and district court employees
LB 103 - see below
LB 361 provides some funding for the state Educational Service Unit system.
I consider all bills to be important, because all the bills introduced by our state senators affect either a district’s constituents or the entire state. I introduced LB 103 as part of my continuing effort to reduce the burden and strain on Gage county residents due to the federal judgement, commonly known as the Beatrice Six. This bill allocates $2 million dollars per year for each of the next two years, from the state budget, towards payment of the judgement, and would reduce the time left to pay it off. This will not be easy to achieve and I will work hard to convince my fellow lawmakers of the merits of this action, because I feel it is necessary for the economic health of our district.
And speaking of health, please continue to follow the recommended guidelines for avoiding the coronavirus - wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid gatherings, get tested, and get vaccinated as soon as it is available to you. These procedures are our best hope in conquering a disease that has taken far too much already. Let’s continue to work together to stop it.
In good news for District 30, the Homestead National Monument has been officially renamed the Homestead National Historic Park by Congress, as signed into law this week. The Homestead National Historical Park commemorates the first claim under the Homestead Act with a heritage museum, the Freeman School, a tall grass prairie, hiking trails, a forest, and farming demonstrations. If you have never visited this great tribute to all the residents of the plains, I encourage you to do so when conditions allow. Click here for more information: Homestead National Monument of America (US National Park Service)
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me at any time. Send your emails to mdorn@leg.ne.gov. Call my office at 402-471-2620. Visit the website for more information on the schedule, public hearings on all bills, and new guidelines for the hearings. www.nebraskalegislature.gov Stay well!