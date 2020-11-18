Make a meal with what’s on hand

Struggling to make meals with what you have on hand?

Whether you’re wanting to make a favorite recipe but are missing some ingredients, or you’re tired of buying ingredients you only use once, these examples can help spark your imagination.

Feel like pasta, but you’re missing the pasta sauce? Try tossing with olive or vegetable oil and garlic. Combine pesto or fresh tomatoes with garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Additionally, you could top your pasta with chili or soup. For some soups, you may wish to drain away some liquid to make a thicker sauce.

Craving tacos or burritos, but you’re short on ingredients? If you’re out of tortillas, use rice instead for a delicious rice bowl. If you’re out of ground beef or chicken, use a can of black beans in place of the meat.

Drain and rinse the black beans. Sauté with one teaspoon of olive or vegetable oil and half of a taco seasoning packet for a plant-based meal.

Craving a burger, but you’re out of ground meat? Try making a salmon or tuna burger instead, using canned versions of these seafood options combined with egg, milk, bread or cracker crumbs and seasoning. Place on a bun, and enjoy with your favorite toppings.