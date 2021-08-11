Making quality time

There’s a lot of things that could be said around this time of the year. Back to school is here, whether you are ready for it or not, it’s here. Nebraska football is around the corner, whether we will still be this excited in November or not…it is just a couple weeks away. Many final summer trips are being planned for Labor Day weekend. It is an exciting and busy time of the year.
There are multiple things seeking our attention. We continue to deal with the ongoing pandemic. We have division in our nation. We have economic concerns. We have spreading fires. We have families that need us. We have a lot of things on our mind and a lot of things calling for our attention. But then one may ask, with everything else that is consuming our time and attention…are we taking any quality time to spend with the Lord?
Pausing everything else on our minds, I want to invite you to take a moment to hear these words from Psalm 30 (NIV) and remember how great our God is. Psalm 30 verses 1-5: “I will exalt you, O Lord, for you lifted me out of the depths and did not let my enemies gloat over me. O Lord my God, I called to you for help and you healed me. O Lord, you brought me up from the grave; you spared me from going down into the pit. Sing to the Lord, you saints of His; praise His holy name. For His anger lasts only a moment, but His favor lasts a lifetime; weeping may remain for a night, but His rejoicing comes in the morning.” What has God done for humanity? He has brought healing, both physical and emotional. He has brought victory out of bleak situations in our lives. He has saved us from the pit and given us new life. He has saved us from our own undoing. He has given us the gift of His Son for our salvation. He has given us the gift of His Spirit for our sanctification. He has given life. And yet we, myself included, can be so quick to push God to the side because there are “more important matters at hand.” I think if anything during this time of the year, we could all do well to take a moment and thank God for the many blessings we have in life.
We have much to be thankful for. Many of us, however, may be struggling with life events right now. Maybe you feel as though you are doing everything you can to succeed, but yet you feel like you are merely spinning your wheels, but not going anywhere. You take one step forward and two steps back, but you can’t get out of this rut. While camping my niece quite literally played this out. As she fell off while tubing all she had to do was swim back to the boat. The only problem was that she was swimming against the waves. She was quite literally swimming in place.
Exerting a lot of energy, but not going anywhere. If this is how you feel, it may be comforting to keep in mind that if God can lift us out of the depths He can certainly pick us up from our swimming in place. We rescued my niece from the lake that day. In a similar way God comes to us and rescues us from the snares of life. Our struggles are real, but it’s nice to remember that, in God’s timing, there will be rejoicing in the morning.