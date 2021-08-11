Making quality time

Pausing everything else on our minds, I want to invite you to take a moment to hear these words from Psalm 30 (NIV) and remember how great our God is. Psalm 30 verses 1-5: “I will exalt you, O Lord, for you lifted me out of the depths and did not let my enemies gloat over me. O Lord my God, I called to you for help and you healed me. O Lord, you brought me up from the grave; you spared me from going down into the pit. Sing to the Lord, you saints of His; praise His holy name. For His anger lasts only a moment, but His favor lasts a lifetime; weeping may remain for a night, but His rejoicing comes in the morning.” What has God done for humanity? He has brought healing, both physical and emotional. He has brought victory out of bleak situations in our lives. He has saved us from the pit and given us new life. He has saved us from our own undoing. He has given us the gift of His Son for our salvation. He has given us the gift of His Spirit for our sanctification. He has given life. And yet we, myself included, can be so quick to push God to the side because there are “more important matters at hand.” I think if anything during this time of the year, we could all do well to take a moment and thank God for the many blessings we have in life.