Mosquitoes, ticks, and chiggers

Summer is so much fun! We can be outdoors all the time for kids to play and so we can work in our gardens and mow the lawn. However, it is not fun when you find bug bites later or even feel the pain of a mosquito bite while you are outside. This year is a good year for ticks, chiggers, and mosquitoes. Bugs are part of life outdoors; we just need to do what we can to protect ourselves when we go outside to reduce the pain and itching that follows bug bites.

Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are in the same insect order as flies, both are mostly pest species. Mosquitoes bite us, which is irritating, but they are also vectors of many different diseases. Because of the disease transmission, we need to do what we can to eliminate the problem and reduce mosquito populations and protect ourselves when outdoors.