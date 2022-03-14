Naming calves

When I began this journey as a farmer about nine years ago, a friend gave me some advice. Top on the list was “Do not name the calves!”

“If you give them names, it’ll be more difficult for you to sell them in the fall. If an animal dies, you will struggle.”

Unlike other wise words he offered, I ignored that direction.

All of the animals at the farm have names. We name all of the calves based on the theme that we have chosen for the year. Earlier it was television sitcoms. In 2020 it was an election year so historical Presidents and the First Ladies. Last year, country music singers and this year’s theme is names of the states.

Except for the frigid temperatures for a few weeks, we have had a good calving season. Twenty-four of the 36 calves that are expected at the farm this year have been born. One calf died, which broke my heart, but later in the week a set of twins were welcomed by Esther and the boys, South Carolina and North Carolina. After a rough start, they are doing terrific.

Esther is a transplant in our herd. Some of you will remember the story of her ride from the sale barn to the farm in my jeep. My husband will not let me forget the lengths I go to for my herd and often shakes his head at my “not normal” behavior.

South Carolina has defected from the Union a couple of times and visited the horse lot or the east cow lot. He’s a curious little one.

Catch-me-if-you-can Katie is a cow that refuses to stay in any fence. Last spring she had a calf that resembled the neighbors bull. We named him Willie Nelson (country music singers theme) because it was obvious Katie had been “On the Road Again.”

She had really been doing really well at staying inside the boundaries of the fence since I told her that if she liked to travel so much, maybe she’d like to take a trip to the sale barn.

Until a couple of weeks ago, when I pulled up to the farm to find her in the cornstalks (not supposed to be there) and her new baby heifer calf. We named her Nebraska, hoping she would be rooted and stay in the fence.

Sadly, this didn’t work out as we hoped. Two days later, my brother, husband and I spent two hours looking for Nebraska as she had wondered off and curled up in a safe, warm spot outside of the fence.

Katie had been so upset. She paced the lot and was calling and calling. When we brought Miss Nebraska back to the lot in the front seat of the side-by-side, Katie immediately recognized her as her lost calf. Nebraska is most always next to Katie now.

Kelly, a second-year heifer, seems to have trouble keeping track of her heifer calf too. Miss Indiana is naturally curious and always where the action is in the lot.

Mama Moo, the matriarch of the herd, guards baby Michigan very carefully.

Mr. New York refuses to take the advice of his mother, Hamburger Helen, and engages humans every time he has the opportunity.

Our farm is full of adventure.

No disrespect intended, but I’m glad I didn’t take the advice of my friend who said I shouldn’t name the calves. Our lives would not have as much humor and we all need a good laugh sometimes.

Besides, I am a better steward of my animals if they have a name.

