New educator at extension office

Hello everyone! My name is Wayde Pickinpaugh and I am the new Beef Systems Extension Educator for seven counties in Southeast Nebraska including Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Pawnee, Nemaha, and Richardson.

I was raised on my family’s cow/calf operation north of Columbus where I developed a passion for the beef industry. I grew up active in 4-H and FFA, showing cattle, pigs and sheep. I attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where I received my degree in Animal Science and a minor in Grazing Livestock Systems. I competed on the 2018 Livestock Judging Team and was active in Sigma Alpha and Club Volleyball.

Following my undergrad, I pursued my Master’s degree in Animal Science with a focus in Ruminant Nutrition from North Dakota State University. My Master’s research focused on feeding wheat to feedlot cattle with different levels of roughage. During grad school, I worked full-time as a research specialist at the Carrington Research Extension Center. I was able to work alongside the Animal Scientist, conducting research, as well as working at the livestock unit with the cow/calf herd and in the feedlot.

I’m very excited to be part of the Southeast Nebraska Community and work with the beef producers in my accountability region and the other Beef Educators across the state. My office is located in the Johnson County courthouse in Tecumseh, Nebraska. Please feel free to stop in and I can’t wait to meet you all! You can also reach me by phone at (402) 335-3669 or e-mail me at wayde.pickinpaugh@unl.edu.

