Overwhelmed in the grocery aisle

Selecting lower sodium versions of canned soups and vegetables is a win for your heart. And cereals with whole grains listed as the first ingredient will help you power through to lunch.

But limit your comparisons to two or three similar products at a time. You’ll leave that cereal aisle knowing you’ve made a good decision without swimming in a sea of grams, milligrams, percentages and over 50 different ingredient names for added sugar.

Apply the basics, leave the rest

Focus on eating a variety of fruits and vegetables you enjoy. This means incorporating those easy, and just as healthy, versions: frozen, canned vegetables with no added salt, fruits canned in their own juices and dried versions for on-the-go.

Keep your protein picks lean by eating poultry, fish and lean cuts of meat. This would mean choosing 93% lean beef over 70% lean beef whenever possible. The same applies to dairy products, in the sense that your best bet for health would be to stick with the low fat and fat-free varieties.