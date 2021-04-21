Piling on mommy failures

I cried in the doctor’s office.

I’m not talking about a single tear down one cheek.

I’m talking about the kind of cry that leaves you puffy-eyed, red-faced, and desperate for a box of tissues for the open spigot that used to be a nose.

The appointment started like any other COVID-era check-up. After waiting in the car, I got a text that it was our turn to enter. I put on my mask, slung the diaper bag over my shoulder, and shuffled through the front doors with a smiling Henry.

After pausing to “awww” as Henry, now free from his carrier, nuzzled my neck, the friendly nurse ran through her list of questions as I undressed him to be weighed—so routine it was like we rehearsed it.

On this day, though, my hands were cold, the office was cold, and the metal scale was cold. This trio of discomforts would be enough to send any baby into a wail, and Henry can wail with the best of them.

As the nurse recorded his weight, I diapered him and wrapped him in a blanket. He had started to calm down, when the nurse said she wanted to weigh him again. It was probably a glitch with the scale, she said, but it looked like his weight had gone down.

Turns out, the scale was just fine.