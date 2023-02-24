It’s hard to think about gardens when the weather is as cold as it was this week. However, it is a great time to start thinking about your gardens for the spring. I will be starting my seeds indoors in the next few weeks to get my transplants growing for my vegetable garden and I have ordered seeds for a few flowers I will start as well. So, when we think about our gardens, we need to think about helping pollinators.

Pollinator Insects

Insects that pollinate our plants are vital to our ecosystem. Pollination is the transfer of pollen from male flowers to female flowers to produce seeds which, of course, leads to more plants and the fruits we eat. Some plants are only pollinated by insects, others are pollinated by wind or self-pollination, while some plants are pollinated through multiple methods. Insects can improve production on even self-pollinated plants. Bees and other pollinators are responsible for the pollination of more than 60% of flowering plants, including 95 crops in the United States that are pollinated by honeybees (from NebGuide: Creating a Solitary Bee Hotel). Apples, Grapes, Watermelon, Cashews, and Chocolate are just a few of our favorite foods that must have insects to be pollinated and produce the foods we love.

When we think about pollinators, we usually think only about honeybees. Honeybees are great pollinators. Their bodies have a lot of hairs to pick up pollen and move it from plant to plant, they also have pollen baskets on their hind legs to move even more pollen around and pollinate more plants.

Honeybees are not the only pollinators. In terms of bees, we have many different solitary bees that are also a big help with pollination. Butterflies and moths are also great pollinators for many of our flowers. There are also flies, wasps and beetles that help pollinate our plants. One very well-known beetle pollinator is the soldier beetle found on Linden trees while they are in full bloom.

Plants for Pollinators

There are a lot of great plants to use for pollinators. Of course, milkweed is a preferred food choice for monarch butterflies. While common or swamp milkweed may not be the desired choice for landscapes for many people, there are alternative milkweeds that are also great food choices for butterflies including butterfly milkweed which has a very pretty red/pink colored blossom.

Many other pollinators use various other plants for food sources that can really enhance your landscape including sunflowers, butterfly bush, zinnias, gayfeather or liatris, beardtongue or penstemon, pasqueflower and coneflower. There are even trees like lindens, redbud, and maples and herbs including basil, dill, thyme, oregano, and parsley that are attractive to pollinators. Try using some more of these in your landscape. Pay attention when purchasing sunflowers, some new varieties have been developed that are pollen-free for less mess with cut flowers, choose varieties with pollen if your purpose is to help pollinators.

You can attract more pollinators to your landscape with a longer season of bloom. Plant flowers with an array of different bloom times throughout your garden. It is important to cover all the seasons of bloom including early spring and late fall, which are less common in landscapes, to have the most pollinator friendly habitats.

Remember, pollinators are beneficial to our environment. Bees will not sting us unless they are provoked or feel threatened. Many of our solitary bees cannot even sting. They are mostly very docile and are only there to help us.