Plants in the wind

It is fall, and like many fall days, I look out my window to strong winds, which isn’t a surprise since I live in Nebraska. The wind really moves our plants, sometimes that movement is beneficial, but it can also be harmful to the trees and other plants it affects.

Harmful effects of wind

Trees can be harmful to our plants and cause their growth to be damaged. In very heavy storms, it can cause branches to break from our trees or even snap young trees off. This happened to my redbud a few years ago. The winds were just too strong for the very young redbud to withstand, and it snapped off a few inches above the ground.

In other cases, trees may just develop a lean or bend from a windy location. It can cause a flag form to develop in the tree, where the tree develops most of its branching on the leeward side of the tree so that it looks like a flag. This is to avoid damage on the windward side for trees under constant high winds. These trees are often seen along highways where the winds are strongest and trees are unprotected.

Drying out is another issue in the winds, especially from strong winter winds. Evergreens still transpire during the winter, which means that they are still losing moisture from their needles through respiration. If they don’t receive irrigation or rainfall that exceeds the amount they transpire, they can develop winter desiccation which develops as yellow or brown needles. They will develop new needles in the spring that will cover up the damage, but it will take a while to fill in.

Benefits of Wind

Even though the wind can harm our trees, it can also help our trees to develop better. When they are hit by winds they can develop better anchor roots. This is why you should allow your trees to move when they are first planted. Even if you stake the tree, it should be a loose staking that allows the tree to move which tells the tree to develop stronger roots to hold it in place. Once a tree has survived damage from storms, including wind, it will become more adapted for the next time a storm comes through and have less problems with wind damage.

A great benefit from wind with regards to our plants would be the assistance to our pollination and seed dispersal. Some plants are only pollinated through wind, so it is important to have some wind from time to time. Even trees pollinated by pollinators will benefit from wind assistance to move pollen. The wind also helps to move the pollinated seeds around to help them grow in new locations.

Trees suited for Wind

Certain tree species are more adaptable to stronger winds and don’t dry out as quickly as others, such as eastern red cedar or ponderosa pine. It is why I suggest not using trees like white pines on the outside edge of a windbreak because they are prone to winter desiccation or dry out quickly in winter winds.

Planting trees and shrubs can help to slow down the wind and reduce damage to other plants in your landscape. Trees are adaptable to wind damage. Those that are exposed to wind will grow stouter and will develop shorter needles or smaller leaves with shorter branches to deal with constant wind exposure.

If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner

