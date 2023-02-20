When I volunteered to write an article about presidential pets in the White House, I had no idea the fun I would have researching this information. I was familiar with pets that have been in the White House for the past 50 years; however, I was very surprised to find out some very interesting animals and their stories that have called the White House their home and have been a part of the First Families. There have been horses, a raccoon, a badger, an alligator, squirrels, parrots, canaries, cows, goats, and of course many dogs and cats.

Our current President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, entered the White House with two German Shepherds. Their names were Champ and Major. Major was the first shelter rescue to live in the White House, but later need to move to a quieter home. And sadly, Champ passed away in June of 2021 at the age of 13. The Bidens have welcomed another German Shepherd puppy to the White House named Commander and also added a cat named Willow in 2022.

While researching the different animals that have come to live at the White House, one of the many pets I found interesting was First Lady Grace Coolidge’s raccoon, Rebecca. Rebecca the raccoon was a gift for the First Family which was to be eaten for Thanksgiving dinner, but the First Lady kept the raccoon as her pet instead. Just think, we could be pardoning raccoons at Thanksgiving instead of turkeys.

So where did pardoning turkeys at Thanksgiving come from? One story I found, relates back to 1863, when Tad Lincoln befriended a turkey that was sent to the White House to be eaten for the holiday dinner. Tad named the turkey Jack and treated him as his pet. According to the story, young Tad pleaded with his father to pardon the bird from the “executioner.” There have been other stories over the years of many of our feathered friends being “pardoned” and living out their lives on farms or in zoos.

Another interesting or notable pet was a squirrel named Pete. Pete was one of the pets of our 29th President, Warren Harding. Pete would eat out people’s hands and even attended press conferences and news briefings. They also had two dogs, Laddie Boy, an Airedale Terrier, and Old Boy, an English Bulldog, and his wife kept canaries.

During the 1800s, it was common for our presidents to keep cows at the White House to provide milk since there was most likely no milk delivery companies in Washington D.C. President Taft, our 27th President, brought his cow Mooly Wooly to the White House and when she passed away, she was replaced with Pauline Wayne, who was known as “Queen of the Capital Cows” Pauline Wayne was the last cow at the White House.

During WWI our 28th President, Woodrow Wilson, had as many as 48 sheep grazing on the White House lawn. Not only did the sheep save the government money by cutting the grass, but apparently, they auctioned the wool for $53,823 which benefited the Red Cross. In addition to the sheep, he also kept a ram that reportedly chewed tobacco, several dogs, and a cat named Puffins.

While George H.W. Bush was in the White House, their Springer Spaniel, Millie, gave birth to a litter of puppies. One of those puppies was adopted by their son, George W. Bush. Twelve years later when George W. Bush became President, Spotty returned to the White House. She is the only dog to have lived at the White House under the care of two different presidents.

A black and white tuxedo cat that started his life as a stray in Arkansas, reportedly jumped into the arms of Chelsea as she was leaving the house of her piano teacher and joined the Clinton family in 1991. After the election in 1992, Socks became such a focus of attention with the media that the family had to ask photographers to stop luring him out with catnip to try to get a photo op of him. When the Clinton’s moved into the White House, Socks was able to roam freely inside, but they kept Socks on a leash while out in the yard for his safety. Socks was so popular that he had his own website. Apparently, he received massive amounts of fan mail and he always returned it with a paw print. The Clintons adopted a dog they named Buddy in 1997, and it is said that Socks sadly never warmed up to his new canine companion.

As I was reading through articles and stories about animals and pets in the White House, I found there have only been two presidents who have not had any animals in the White House. Those two are James K. Polk and Donald Trump. And it also noted that although Andrew Johnson did not have a specific pet, it is said that he fed mice that he found in the White House.

Since the early 1800s when the White House was built, it has housed many animals from our “normal” cats and dogs to the more unusual raccoon, squirrel, cows, etc. I’m sure each and everyone of those pets held a very special place in our First Family’s hearts as do all of our family pets.