Prison overcrowding emergency: What's next?

This week’s column will focus upon the prison overcrowding emergency that will be declared in Nebraska on July 1. On that date, our state’s prison population will be in excess of a threshold (140%) for design capacity set by a law passed in 2015. Since Nebraska's prison population is above that percentage, an emergency will be declared. The only required action as a result of the declaration is a review of all parole-eligible inmates, including reconsideration of those that have already been denied parole. This does not change the criteria for parole eligibility and will not lead to a mass release of inmates.

The current overcrowding statistic is based on a measurement of "design capacity," which is the capacity estimated by the original architects of the prisons. Many other states gauge their prison capacity by "operational capacity," which is the functional capacity of the prison based on current standards. Nebraska's prison population currently stands at 158% of design capacity; however, our current population is at 116% of operational capacity.