Recognizing Ag Literacy Week

Last week was Ag Literacy Week. Several area schools had special activities for the younger children and the ag community came together to participate and educate.

“It's a day to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture. Every year, producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America join together to recognize the contributions of agriculture,” according to the National Ag Day website.

Did you know that one United States farm feeds 166 people annually? (American Farm Bureau)

“Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear on a daily basis. But too few people truly understand this contribution. By building awareness, the Agriculture Council of America is encouraging young people to consider career opportunities in agriculture.”

I got to read a book, Lucas’ Lost Calf, to 6th graders at Tri County and talk about our farm. I showed them how we write out the ear tags for the new calves, shared about our vaccinations. While some cattleman would have talked about the genetics, I talked about naming my calves.

My last column was all about this year’s names and I often write about the adventures we have at the farm. Usually it’s humorous, but please don’t misunderstand; I am serious about the farm and my responsibilities as a steward to the animals and the land.

I ran across this post on Facebook: “Did you know the average age of the US farmer is 57.5 years old? That is the newest statistic I could find and it is 5 years old. So I would take a guess that age has only increased.

Many of us who farm have kids and/or grandkids. Where do they go? Why do they not choose agriculture as a career path?

My own kids have commented on wanting better hours, not having to work all the time, getting to travel, “it’s a good old boys club” (that one may have been parroted), having enough money to do what they want.

Statistics tell us we’ll be lucky if one of the four kids return to farming. Therefore, I make sure even if they don’t come back to the farm, they are learning lessons from the farm.

We try to make chore time a fun time. We encourage 4-H. We also encourage activities off the farm. Letting them experience all they want to try. Who knows, at the end of the day maybe they’ll think cows and tractors are just cool enough to stick around.

Encourage kids to farm. Feed their fires. The American farmer sure isn’t getting any younger! Take a minute on #NationalAgDay to share your love of farming with a kid.” (Of Kids and Cows)

I shared the post. I didn’t write it, but I could have.

It wasn’t long ago that I stood in front of our cattle chute and stared at my grandpa’s name that he had written in the cement before it was dry in 1963. He died shortly after that cement was poured of a heart attack. I wasn’t born yet.

I wondered if my grandpa ever imagined that his youngest son’s children would stand in that spot and worry about the farm. We watch the cattle, pray for rain, and plan for the next season.

My brother and I didn’t choose to farm, but the farm chose us and we are dedicated to continuing the tradition. It’s hard work and I understand if the next generation doesn’t want it, but I wouldn’t change my involvement in our family farm for anything.

“Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful and most noble employment of man.” (George Washington)

