Safely grazing frosted sorghums

The first light frosts are still a few weeks away in Nebraska. However, planning for these events should be considered by beef producers grazing plants in the sorghum family. In addition to sorghum, plants such as sudangrass, and milo or grain sorghum fall under this same level of risk as colder temperatures draw near. Following a freeze, these forages can be highly toxic with prussic acid. Drought, pasture clipping, and overgrazing are other events that can cause increased levels of prussic acid.

During a freeze, the plant’s cell membranes are broken open by ice crystals. This frees a naturally occurring cyanide compound found in sorghums from its chemical bond. We know this released toxin as prussic acid. While this toxin is always present to some extent, wilting and frost injury of a plant damages the bonds keeping prussic acid from being immediately released upon consumption. When this damage occurs, prussic acid is quickly released upon consumption and the chances of toxicity in a plant that would regularly be nontoxic are increased. This process is repeated every time a new part of the plant freezes.