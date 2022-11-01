 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sampling and testing hay

During the current struggles in livestock production with drought, limited feed, and increased costs, producers are striving to reduce costs where they can. However, it’s still crucial for cattle to be fed a ration that meets their nutrient needs. When hauling hay in from the fields or purchasing hay for the winter, there can be a wide variety of quality depending on level of maturity, fertilization, growing conditions, harvest circumstances, as well as storage methods. Sampling and testing hay is the best way to determine quality and understand the nutritive value of feed.

Methods and Guidelines

Hay samples should be taken using a hay probe or core sampler. A sample must be representative of all hay in a lot. This can be cores from 15 to 20 bales in the lot. A “lot” is considered hay harvested from the same field. The hay probe should be inserted approximately 12 to 18 inches and have an internal diameter of at least 3/8 of an inch. Samples may need to be sub-sampled to get the feed to an appropriate sample size to be sent to the lab. Samples need to be stored in a sealed plastic bag in a cool dry place until it is ready to be sent. Samples with over 15% moisture should be frozen. Make sure bag is labeled thoroughly with name, address, lot identification, and feed type. Some commercial labs provide submittal forms on their websites to provide information about the sample and identify which tests are desired. Most commercial laboratories offer standard feed tests for forages, grains, or total mixed rations. Analyzing feeds for moisture, protein, and energy is recommended when designing diets for beef cattle, as well as key minerals.

Nitrates

In addition to moisture, protein, and energy, annual forages such as foxtail millet, oats, sudan grass and sorghum-sudan should all be tested for nitrates. Levels of nitrates can accumulate in drought years and under other various growing conditions. Along with testing harvested hay, fields to be grazed should also be tested.

Testing hay does take some time and money, however, the value of knowing the nutrient value being fed to cattle is critical and will essentially decrease costs in the long run.

Wayde Pickinpaugh

If you have any questions or concern regarding hay testing, or analyzing test results, please call Wayde at the Johnson County Extension Office at 402-335-3669. If you are in need of a hay probe, call your local Extension Office to borrow and check one out.

