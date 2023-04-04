Being a parent is an important and wonderful job, but it can be hard and time demanding. Parents often prioritize the well-being of family before their own. This however can cause parents to overlook their physical and mental needs. Practicing self-care can help reduce stress, anxiety, increase happiness, social-emotional well-being. Improving this will help you be a more present parent and enjoy the time with your family. We sometimes think self-care is going to get a massage or treat ourselves to material things, and that could be the case, but there are many ways we can take care of ourselves. Here are a few self-care ideas taken from The Program from Early Parent Support.

Self-Care for Physical Needs

To take care of our body we can find a movement activity we enjoy such as dancing, walking, playing a sport or going to the gym. To help fuel our bodies so we have energy, we need to eat nutritious foods such as vegetables, fruits, and protein.

Self-Care for Emotional and Social Needs

Spending quality time with our families is great but remember it’s also okay to spend time with friends or alone. Go out with friends and do an activity that makes you feel happy, make time with your partner for a weekly date and say no to extra responsibilities.

Self-Care for Intellectual Needs

In this area, there a few different activities you can try. Think of a hobby you haven’t done in a while and start again, watch documentaries or series, read a book, or start a project that will be challenging but rewarding in the end.

Self-Care for Spiritual Needs

This is unique because every person has their own beliefs or religion. You can attend religious services, meditate, write in a journal, and reflect on your life and do volunteer work.

These are a few ideas of how to practice self-care routines. Often, we put an excuse that we don’t have enough time due to work, family, or other responsibilities. Remember, you don’t need a whole day or several hours, sometimes taking as few as 5 minutes to yourself can make a difference. For more ideas please visit: peps.org. If you have any questions, please contact me at my office number: 402-821-2151 or my email: ilindalchavarria2@unl.edu. I serve Saline, Gage, Jefferson and the Southeast area.