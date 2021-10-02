Shelter donations and blessing of the pets

Fall weather has been slow in arriving this year, but it looks like we may be in for some seasonal temperatures this next week.

Have you noticed some Halloween yard decorations popping up? Are you wearing your favorite hoodie at evening football games? Do you have an uncontrollable craving for candy corn? Yes, October is here in all its glory.

Speaking of those favorite Fall traditions, there is one special day for our furry, finned, and flying friends with whom we share this planet. It’s best-known as the “blessing of the animals” and is a beautiful way to honor God’s creatures.

We are still living stressful, unpredictable lives that Charles Dickens referred to as “times that try men’s souls - and women’s too! But through it all, and through all of our worldly trials and tribulations, pet owners know there is nothing quite like the unconditional love of a companion animal to raise our spirits and bring us joy.

Whether it’s coming home from a bad day at work, struggling through a frustrating Zoom call, or trying to resolve a disagreement with a friend or family member, a loving animal is better than therapy.

Blessing Our Animal Friends