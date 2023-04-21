This is the time of year we really get the gardening bug. I would wait until closer to the end of this month to do much by way of garden cleanup and new plantings to avoid having to cover things up. If you do have some plants out, you need to cover them up when temperatures go back down to near freezing. April 25th is the average last spring frost date for most of southeast Nebraska, so we can start to shop for new plants to fill in where there are gaps in the garden or where some from last year didn’t live. When we go to the garden center or plant sale, be sure to pick the right plant for the job.

Annuals vs Perennials

When looking for your plants, you need to decide if you want to purchase annual flowers or perennial flowers. Both types of plants have their benefits and I like to do a mix in my gardens.

Annual plants are those that only live for one year and then die. These plants go through their full lifecycle in one season. Annual plants typically flower longer during summer than perennial plants but will need to be replanted every year. Some will regrow from seed if you avoid using preen in the area until the new plants have germinated, but they won’t always look the same.

Perennial plants are those that grow for three or more years from the crown of the plant. These are plants that have a shorter bloom period but they will continue to live for many years and don’t have to be replanted. As perennial plants grow larger, they can also be divided to be used throughout other locations in your garden or to share with your friends.

Growing Requirements

When choosing your plants make sure they are tolerant of our Hardiness zone. Hardiness zones are based on average extreme minimum temperatures at a given location during a particular time period. They are made for plants to ensure they will survive through our cold temperatures in the winter. Southeast Nebraska is in zone 5b. Plants from higher zones, like 6 or 7, may survive here as an annual during the summer months but they will not survive our winter conditions.

The location for your new plant makes a big difference. Pay attention to the area for a full day to see when that location is exposed to sunlight. Plants that should be planted in full sun need at least 6-8 hours of full sun. Part Sun plants need 4-6 hours of sunlight per day. Part Shade plants require 2-4 hours of sunlight daily, and Full Shade plants do still need some sunlight but less than 2 hours of sunlight per day will be adequate. Choose plants that meet the sunlight availability in your landscape. Plants that need more shade will get leaf margin burn if planted in too much sunlight, such as hostas planted in full sun. They will grow better and look better in our landscape if we grow them in their best growing conditions.

Drought tolerant or water loving makes a difference for the plant and location in your landscape as well. If the plant is drought tolerant, it will do better in a location that is hotter and possibly on the south or west location in full sun. Some full sun plants prefer to have their roots in wet locations, they would grow better in locations where water is more frequent. Moisture levels also make an impact in shade loving plants. Some shade loving plants prefer wet shade and others prefer dry shade. Know what your plant grows best in and what your landscape locations can give before purchasing plants.

If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner