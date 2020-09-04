Some urban lawmakers want a special session

A group of urban state senators want a special session of the Legislature to discuss changing police powers and providing protection for workers threatened by the coronavirus and other related issues.
Can you say “snowball’s chance?”
Don’t get me wrong; these are issues that need to be discussed. I’d suggest doing it in interim hearings, but those are just talk and I know the proponents of the session want action. But what exactly would that action look like? Defund police? Require packing plant employees to work in a bubble?
It’s obvious that it’s going to take a lot of discussion to come up with suitable action. There’s going to have to be input from a diverse mix of people. It’s NOT the fodder of a special session, which would have to be supported by 33 of the state’s 49 senators.
Special sessions (the last one in Nebraska was nine years ago) are generally called by governors and focus on one specific topic. Aye, there’s the rub. A governor who has balked at previous attempts to hold special sessions. An agenda that includes multiple topics.
Nine of the 11 senators calling for the special session are Democrats in an officially nonpartisan Legislature overwhelmingly dominated by Republicans (30), one is a Republican who often sides with his Democrat colleagues and one is an Independent. It is worth noting that the Republican Governor recently vetoed a number of Democrat-sponsored bills in the waning days of the session.
I know it’s to be expected because that’s politics. But it is becoming way too common in the nation’s only one-house nonpartisan Legislature. I can’t help but think that George W. Norris, the protagonist of Nebraska’s Unicameral, wouldn’t be happy.
If, by some miracle, 33 senators would agree to a special session, there would surely be legal challenges based on the subject matter multiplicity. The ensuant acrimony would be reminiscent of a nasty pandemic delayed regular session just ended last month. That session was one of the ugliest I have ever seen with a loss of civility and far too many personal attacks. At one point, Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk ended the legislative debate early and sent everyone home.
Democrat Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha leads the call for the special session, arguing that her colleagues need to take action on police and criminal reform, COVID-19 issues pertaining to employment and housing, and ongoing racial challenges. Omaha colleague Sen. Megan Hunt said dealing with racial injustice and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic cannot wait.
In a news conference to announce the effort, Hunt said the Legislature has failed Nebraskans time and time again when faced with urgent issues of housing, unemployment, working conditions and systemic racism. Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers said interests outside of America are watching and poised to interfere in the November election.
The senators said they were responding to requests from a coalition of racial and social justice organizations to return to Lincoln.
In addition to Cavanaugh, Chambers and Hunt, Lincoln Senators Matt Hansen, Adam Morfeld and Patty Pansing Brooks join Omaha lawmakers Sara Howard, Rick Kolowski, John McCollister, Tony Vargas and Justin Wayne in seeking the session.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen will poll lawmakers. It will be informative to see what interest can be generated west of Lincoln. Sadly, but not surprisingly, I sense this call will be viewed as an urban problem. The pandemic might have impacted some constituents in greater Nebraska, but the intense racial and social justice impact is probably more concentrated in the big three, Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska and other groups such as Black Leaders Movement, Change Now of Lincoln, NAACP Lincoln Branch and the UNL Black Student Union are among the interested parties.
In 2011, the Legislature was called into a special session to deal with the Keystone XL pipeline and related issues of eminent domain and landowner liability. In 2008, a special session was held to correct the scope of the safe-haven immunity law, which it had passed a few months earlier in regular session. Lawmakers have also had special sessions for budgetary issues and tax matters.
Let me repeat, I don’t have a problem with a discussion of the issues and serious work being done to find solutions, but a special session of the cranky Legislature with pressure from special interest groups isn’t the proper venue.
J.L. Schmidt has been covering Nebraska government and politics since 1979. He has been a registered Independent for 20 years.
