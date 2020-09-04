Some urban lawmakers want a special session

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of urban state senators want a special session of the Legislature to discuss changing police powers and providing protection for workers threatened by the coronavirus and other related issues.

Can you say “snowball’s chance?”

Don’t get me wrong; these are issues that need to be discussed. I’d suggest doing it in interim hearings, but those are just talk and I know the proponents of the session want action. But what exactly would that action look like? Defund police? Require packing plant employees to work in a bubble?

It’s obvious that it’s going to take a lot of discussion to come up with suitable action. There’s going to have to be input from a diverse mix of people. It’s NOT the fodder of a special session, which would have to be supported by 33 of the state’s 49 senators.

Special sessions (the last one in Nebraska was nine years ago) are generally called by governors and focus on one specific topic. Aye, there’s the rub. A governor who has balked at previous attempts to hold special sessions. An agenda that includes multiple topics.