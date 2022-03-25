Spring cleaning of pesticides

As we move into the spring season, we often begin doing a “spring cleaning” throughout our homes. If this cleaning moves into your garage or other location where you find old pesticides, be sure you are disposing of these products correctly.

Proper disposal

If you find old pesticides when cleaning out the garage, they need to be properly disposed of. The pesticides can be disposed of at Hazardous Waste Disposal sites or a hazardous waste disposal program, if one is available near you. You can find where to dispose of your pesticides by visiting https://pested.unl.edu/disposal

If the product is an older version of a current pesticide, you can also dispose of the product by using it according to the label on the label specified locations. So, if you find some old Roundup, you can use it to spray for grassy weeds in fields or other locations. It may not be as effective due to the age, but it is a good way to dispose of that pesticide. Once the pesticide is gone, triple rinse the container and puncture it and then throw it away in the garbage.

Proper use of pesticides

Be sure you are using pesticides correctly and according to the label. Always make sure that the pesticide you are using is labeled for use in your location. This is to protect you and the environment. A good example of this is when using pesticides to control insects, diseases, or weeds in your vegetable garden. The pesticide that you use must have that vegetable plant on the label in order for you to use the pesticide around it so the pesticide doesn’t get into the fruits and vegetables that you are consuming.

Also, be sure to use the correct Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when using a pesticide to protect yourself from accidental exposure to the pesticide. The label will also tell you how to mix and how to apply the pesticide, follow the label instructions on application and mixing. If you mix the pesticide too weak, it can lead to resistance of the pest to the pesticide which could lead to it not working in the future. Also, do not mix pesticides at a stronger rate than what is on the label. It can also lead to resistance or a burn down of the top of the plant that didn’t kill the roots and the plant will regrow stronger.

When you need a chemical applicators license

When a homeowner uses a general use pesticide, such as Roundup or Sevin, to control pests on their own property, they do not need a Pesticide Applicators License. However, if using general use pesticides or restricted use pesticides for someone else who is paying them, within the turf and landscape area, they would need a commercial pesticide applicators license. Be sure that the people you hire to manage your lawn or landscape plants is licensed to use pesticides to ensure the products are being applied correctly to limit your exposure to the chemicals and to reduce damage to the environment.

If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner

