Spring is here and we are starting to see some activity in our landscapes. There are some great plants starting to green up and you might even be seeing some things bloom already.

Spring blooming bulbs

I planted a selection of spring blooming bulbs a few years ago and they are so fun to see every year when they come up and start to bloom again. There are a lot of spring blooming bulbs to choose from including tulips, daffodils, crocus, snowdrops, squill, hyacinth, and grape hyacinth. One of my favorites is crocus which is already blooming now. It is a very early blooming bulb that pushes up short, slender, grass-like leaves then blooms with a small flower for a short time then is mostly gone. It is dormant by the middle of the summer. The flowers typically bloom in yellow, purple, or white. It is one of my favorites because it is one of the earlier bulbs to bloom and gives you a taste of spring early.

Tulips and daffodils have also started to come up in many landscapes. Daffodils have leaves that are more strap-like, while tulips have the broader leaves when they emerge. They should start blooming soon with warmer weather. There are multiple seasons of bloom for tulips, so don’t get worried if yours haven’t emerged yet. Those tulips that bloom later in the season will come up a little later. Also, micro-climate has a lot to do with when they emerge. If it is in full sun with reflecting heat off a building or sidewalk, they will emerge quicker than those planted in part shade.

Don’t worry about your tulips, daffodils, crocus, or other spring blooming bulbs in cold night temperatures. They are adapted to cooler temperatures, and actually prefer it, so they will survive the crazy spring temperature swings.

When to plant

If you are looking at your garden, thinking that you would like some tulips, daffodils, or other spring blooming bulbs, now is not the time to plant them. Spring blooming bulbs are planted in the fall. They are best planted in the early part of October. This gives them time to grow some roots and then bloom the following spring. So, if you want to plant them, mark it on your calendar to plant them in the fall. Purchase bulbs at the time of planting, rather than purchasing them now and storing them until the fall when they can be planted.

Pansies

Pansies are a fun “pop” of color to our landscapes in the early spring. They are annual flowers that will bloom and grow best in temperatures ranging from 40-60 degrees during the day, but can withstand nighttime temperatures into the upper 20’s and are tolerant of a light frost or freeze (according to Iowa State University). They have even been known to freeze nearly solid for a few hours and begin blooming again once they thaw (according to Mississippi State University).

Pansies are grown as an early season annual and they will decline with the heat of summer. At that point, you can replace your pansies with summer annual flowers. Pansies can take cold but not heat, so they are not long-lived in Nebraska. They are just a nice flower to jump start our gardens and get us started for the garden season, which we all impatiently anticipate every year!