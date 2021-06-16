Many times we find ourselves listening to Jesus focus on a question that resonates in each of our lives whether we find ourselves in discipleship or navigating through life --who qualifies as my legitimate neighbor?

Even to those unfamiliar with the Holy Scriptures the story of the man who was mugged, stripped and left for dead on the Jericho Road from Jerusalem comes to thought. This victim who is totally helpless is bypassed by a temple priest and levite who fail to stop and move on, while a third man who would be considered his enemy shows compassion, hospitality and renders aid.

What Jesus does with this scene which most know as the story of the Good Samaritan is to bring us to be in the place of that victim--that helpless half dead man who had no choice regarding who would extend him mercy. We might well remind ourselves that help can come to us from the most unlikely of sources. The mercy of God and the mercy we choose to offer brings encouragement to put ourselves fully in the shoes of others--to walk in humility with a full account and knowledge of our own mistakes, failures and sins so that we can extend our hands freely to anyone and everyone. We can take this scene into our hearts and minds and allow it to examine our own integrity of defining mercy and how we apply it in our lives.