Sulfar management for crops

\Sulfur deficiency in Southeast Nebraska crops has been more frequently observed over the past two decades. Some of the contributing factors include higher yearly removal of sulfur in harvested grain due to increasing yields, less atmospheric deposition, less sulfur impurities in non-sulfur fertilizers and pesticides, and less potential mineralizable sulfur in eroded and lower organic matter soils. What should a sulfur management plan look like for the 2022 growing season? There is a lack of local agronomic sulfur research since deficiencies have not been a historical issue like nitrogen, phosphorus, and zinc. Let’s walk through some factors to consider when you develop a sulfur management plan for the 2022 growing season.

Corn, soybean, wheat, and alfalfa are the four most planted crops in the area. Sulfur deficiency in alfalfa on sandy soils dates to the 1950’s. I have seen visible sulfur deficiency in both corn and wheat in 2020 and 2021 and it was previously observed by former Extension educators. Lastly, there has been observations of sulfur deficient soybeans in eastern Nebraska the past several years. If you made me choose the likelihood of sulfur deficiency in Saline, Jefferson, and Gage counties it would be wheat > corn > alfalfa > soybeans.