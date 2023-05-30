Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The sun is out and so is school, summer has officially begun. Summer can be a fun time but often hard since some kids are at home all day. Finding new activities and keeping children busy can be challenging at times. There are summer days in which the temperature is not safe to go out so I will provide ideas for indoor and outdoor activities.

Backyard Camping

Camping can be fun, and you don’t have to go far to experience it. You can create your camp in your backyard. You can put some tents, have sleeping bags and create a firepit. In the firepit, you can make some s’mores. Before it’s nighttime, you can do a scavenger hunt and look for flowers, bugs, rocks and other nature elements.

Cook Together

Cooking is a great way to bond with your children and have family time. Cooking also helps children develop math, language, social and physical skills. While cooking, you can follow a recipe or be creative. Try doing a pizza night or a taco night or baking in the afternoon!

Splash Day

Cool off from the heat by setting up a kiddie pool or using a hose or sprinkler. Water play is always so much fun, you can add water toys to the pool or simply do free play and run around the sprinklers.

Walks

Simply enjoying nature is a great outdoor activity. While walking, you can make it fun by playing games such as I spy. You can also bring bubbles and practice blowing and popping bubbles along the way.

Libraries/County Fair

Libraries are a great place to go during the summer. Libraries have summer programs so it’s always good to check your local library and ask for their schedules. The county fair has great family friendly activities and this year in Saline County we will have a new area called Kid Zone. The Kid Zone will have activities involving stem, agriculture, and much more.