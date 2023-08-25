Gardens are really hitting their stride now. I have been eating cucumbers nearly every night and am planning to make salsa with my tomatoes and peppers soon. It is also at this time of the year when we start to see problems develop in our gardens.

Anthracnose

Anthracnose is a disease commonly seen in our gardens. It can affect cucurbits, including cucumbers, melons, pumpkins, and squash plants, as well as tomatoes and peppers in the Solanaceae family of plants as well. It can even be found on green beans. Anthracnose that affects different families of plants are all different species of the same fungi, but it is similar in infestation and appearance. On cucurbits, the leaves may develop tan spots that will eventually fall out of the leaf, leaving holes behind. On tomatoes, it shows up more as dark, soft, sunken spots on the fruits. It can develop spores in the wounds as well, making it look like a very rotten spot on the fruit. These fruit spots can also develop on cucurbits in addition to leaf spots.

Tomato Diseases

There are a lot of tomato diseases that can affect our plants through the season. One common disease is late blight of tomatoes. We shouldn’t be seeing this quite yet, but need to keep an eye out for as fall weather comes around again. Late blight is favored by moist weather with cool nights and moderately warm days. If temperatures exceed 86 degrees during the day, late blight will not develop. Late blight shows up on our tomato leaves and fruits as water-soaked spots. The spots can grow larger spots and may develop surface mold. The plants will eventually turn brown and leaves will shrivel up.

We can also see Septoria leaf spot show up anytime throughout the season. It prefers temperatures that range from 59-80 degrees. It shows up in our plants, initially, as small brown spots that grow into yellow spots and eventually yellow leaves. Septoria starts at the bottom of the plant and moves upward as it progresses.

Managing Diseases in the Garden

Garden diseases are best controlled through cultural management practices including sanitation. Clean up the garden at the end of the season, avoid overhead irrigation, mulch gardens, space plants properly to allow for better airflow, and other practices can all help reduce disease occurrence in your garden. Fungicides can be used, but they are not usually necessary and may not be very effective in a home garden.

Heat Stress

Hopefully, we are nearing the end of the high heat for the summer, however, this past week the temperatures were intense. This heat stress can affect our plants and really reduce the production of our plants.

Wilting is occurring on many of our plants lately. Peppers and cucumbers wilt in the heat, but they will be fine and still produce well. When you notice wilting on your plants, ensure that they are getting proper irrigation and are mulched properly. When plants are wilting due to heat or drought stress, they will often look much better or completely recovered in the mornings and be wilted later in the day.

Poor fruit development also occurs during the heat. Even though our plants are producing, tomatoes may not ripen. When temperatures are consistently as hot as they have been, tomatoes may develop but they don’t turn red. According to Purdue University, the pigments responsible for the red color in our tomatoes are not produced when the temperatures exceed 85 degrees. So, when we see long stretches of very hot weather, our tomatoes will not ripen. Also, at temperatures above 94 degrees, pollen becomes sterile, leading to flower production and no fruits. Give plants time and a little cooler weather, and they will be ready for harvest.

If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner

