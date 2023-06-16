Summer landscapes and gardens are in full swing now. The biggest issue many places are facing is the drought, but there are other things to deal with in your gardens other than just irrigation. Here are a few things to do in your landscape or garden.

Deadheading

Deadheading is a process of removing spent blooms to encourage more blooming. Flowers are produced on a plant so they can be pollinated and produce seed. Once the flowers have been pollinated for the year, the plant will move on to seed production and not use energy on flower production. This can leave the plant without blooms for the rest of the season.

To keep the plant flowering through the summer, you can remove the flowers before the seeds are mature. This will push the plant to flower again to get mature seeds for future generations. Deadheading can be done with hand pruners or just pinch them off with your fingers. Plants that respond well to deadheading include snapdragons, roses, zinnias, blanket flower, and others.

Not all of our plants go through this short process of flowering. Many annuals will continue to bloom through the season even without deadheading, but they will look better overall if the dried-up blossoms are removed. Some plants are self-cleaning meaning they will naturally lose their spent blossoms and continue to flower through the summer.

Pinching Back

Some plants should be cut back to control the size and to help with flowering, including mums. Mums typically bloom in the fall, but if left alone all year, they can bloom early. Mums should be pinched 2-3 times in the month of June and should not be pinched again after the Fourth of July.

Other plants can benefit from pinching back including May Night Salvia which can get leggy through the growing season and fall over. If you let it bloom once and then deadhead as well as cut it back a couple of inches, it will help keep the plant more upright and keep it from falling over.

Weeding

Weeds are always a problem in our landscapes, and it seems they are more abundant in drought years. I fight many weeds in my gardens as well. Hand-pulling can be a great stress reliever and a simple way to manage weeds in your garden, but in some cases that is hard to keep up with. Other methods to fight weeds include mulching the garden and using Preen where allowed according to the label. Preen can be used to stop annuals weeds before they germinate and will likely need to be reapplied once through the season.

As for other herbicides, it is too late in the season to use 2,4-D products as they can turn into a gas in the hot summer days and move more easily to non-target plants, like our landscape plants. It is not advised to use 2,4-D or Dicamba products once the temperatures are consistently above 85 degrees as they can turn into a gas for 72 hours following application in temperatures above 85 degrees. Glyphosate products can be used as a spot spray or by painting it on leaves of the weeds in your garden and are not affected by temperatures like 2,4-D products. However, glyphosate may not work as well on some weeds and can harm your desired plants if they are hit with the spray particles. If you are using a glyphosate product for this, be sure to use the one that only contains glyphosate and not one of the other formulations that are now found on the market that could be harmful to your landscapes.

*Reference to commercial products or trade names does not imply endorsement by Nebraska Extension or bias against those not mentioned.