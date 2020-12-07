Support local journalism, get connected

 Skip to main content
Patrick Ethridge

Patrick Ethridge

Rarely does a day go by when I’m not out and about and someone comes up to me and asks “so what’s up today in the news?”

Usually I just smile and say “all kinds of things!”

It’s true. Beatrice, Gage County and all of southeast Nebraska have quite a bit going on from local news to sports and beyond. And nobody reports on more of that news than the Beatrice Daily Sun.

We’re covering city and county news, police and business news and many other stories that our readers might have interest in.

You know what else is “up” at the Daily Sun?

Our subscription numbers, that’s what. Our digital subscriptions are up over 30% over last year. Not only are our journalists telling compelling stories, but our business has an exceptional story to tell, too.

If you’ve missed these stories or “didn’t know” of some of the awesome things taking place around you, there’s never been a better time to purchase a print or digital subscription to the Beatrice Daily Sun and Beatricedailysun.com.

Let us help you connect to your community!

If you want to join the list of growing Daily Sun readers online, simply go to beatricedailysun.com/members/join/. Or call our offices at 402-223-5233 and let one of our local employees help get you started.

There, for just $5 a month you can have unlimited digital access to Beatricedailysun.com for the first five months. This gets you unlimited digital access to our website and access to our daily E-Edition where you can flip through the actual pages of the newspaper on your computer screen if you prefer.

I hope you’ll consider taking the ride with us if you aren’t already. Not only will you have access to minute-to-minute news all day, every day, but you’ll also ensure that local, award-winning journalists will be able to serve you and the rest of our statewide readership for years to come.

Thank you for being a loyal reader of the Beatrice Daily Sun, and have a fantastic day!

