Support local journalism, get connected

Rarely does a day go by when I’m not out and about and someone comes up to me and asks “so what’s up today in the news?”

Usually I just smile and say “all kinds of things!”

It’s true. Beatrice, Gage County and all of southeast Nebraska have quite a bit going on from local news to sports and beyond. And nobody reports on more of that news than the Beatrice Daily Sun.

We’re covering city and county news, police and business news and many other stories that our readers might have interest in.

You know what else is “up” at the Daily Sun?

Our subscription numbers, that’s what. Our digital subscriptions are up over 30% over last year. Not only are our journalists telling compelling stories, but our business has an exceptional story to tell, too.

If you’ve missed these stories or “didn’t know” of some of the awesome things taking place around you, there’s never been a better time to purchase a print or digital subscription to the Beatrice Daily Sun and Beatricedailysun.com.

Let us help you connect to your community!