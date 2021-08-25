Take the stress out of family meals

Feeling the pressure of back-to-school schedules yet?

Give your mealtime motivation a boost by trying the following tips from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:

Keep it simple. On extra busy nights, prioritize recipes with fewer ingredients. With input from your children, create a small collection of family favorites to help you get in and out of the kitchen in less than 30 minutes. Cycle through these recipes regularly, and pretty soon both grocery shopping and meal prep will be a snap.

Choose ingredients that do double duty. Save shopping time by stocking up on ingredients you can use for more than one meal throughout the week. Cook two pounds of lean ground beef, instead of one. Use half for Sloppy Joes on whole grain buns one night, and reheat the other half to throw in a casserole the next night.