Doggie Dip is coming. Stay Tuned to our Beatrice Humane Society Facebook page and website for more details next week about how to get tickets to join in the fun.

Doggie Dip is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 15 from 5-7 p.m. This year we will offer two sessions again, with the first session for confident, experienced swimmers and large dogs and the second for more timid, new swimmers that may be overwhelmed by the excitement of the first session. If you have young swimmers, or older dogs that don’t appreciate other dogs being rowdy, the second session is for you! All dogs must be up to date on vaccines including Rabies and Distemper. We will be stuffing the van with food donations for our shelter animals again and hope you will help with a donation of any food (preferably, Purina, Iams, Science Diet or Royal Canin, though all food is appreciated), litter, or non-destructable chew toys like nylabones.

As the summer sun casts its warm glow, many of us eagerly indulge in outdoor activities to beat the heat. However, it is essential to remember that our furry friends, too, face unique challenges during this season. While the idea of splashing around in the water seems like a perfect way to cool off, it's important to prioritize the safety of our canine companions when enjoying summer activities, especially when it comes to swimming.

The Importance of Summer Safety for Dogs:

Summer brings several hazards for dogs, ranging from heatstroke and dehydration to paw pad burns on hot surfaces. Swimming, although an enjoyable activity, poses its own set of risks if not handled with care. Dogs, just like humans, can experience fatigue and struggle to stay afloat, especially if they are not experienced swimmers. That why its important to follow safety rules and teach our four-legged friends how to swim before hand, ensuring that they can enjoy aquatic adventures without unnecessary dangers.

Recognizing a Dog's Swimming Ability:

Before introducing your dog to the water in the middle of the lake with uncontrollable conditions, it's to know their natural swimming ability. Some breed groups, such as Retrievers, are more likely to take to swimming like a duck to water due to their body composition making it easier to float, water-repellent coats and webbed feet. However, not all dogs, even retrievers possess genetic swimming skills, and it's essential to approach their introduction to water with patience and caution.

Introducing Your Dog to Water:

Gradual exposure to water is key to acclimatize dogs to this new environment. Start by bringing your dog to a shallow area near the water and observe their reaction. Allow them to get comfortable with the idea of being close to the water before progressing to deeper areas. Use positive reinforcement, treats, and toys to create a positive association with water.

Teaching Your Dog How to Swim:

1. Use a Canine Life Vest: Investing in a well-fitted canine life vest is a must for any dog learning to swim. This flotation device provides added buoyancy and ensures that even if your dog gets tired, they can stay afloat with ease.

2. Get in the Water Together: For hesitant dogs, lead by example and get into the water yourself. Encourage your canine companion to follow you, staying close and offering reassurance as they gain confidence.

3. Gradual Entry: When entering the water, choose a gradual slope or gently wade into shallow water. Avoid sudden drops or deep areas that could overwhelm your dog.

4. Support and Praise: As your dog begins to paddle, offer continuous support and praise. Keep your hands under their belly for added support and gently guide them through the motions of swimming.

5. Avoid Forcing: Never force your dog into the water if they seem anxious or scared. Respect their boundaries and give them time to approach swimming at their own pace.

Swimming Safety Tips for Dogs:

1. Never Leave Unsupervised: Just like with children, it's crucial to never leave a dog unattended around water. Accidents can happen, and constant supervision is the best way to prevent them.

2. Beware of Tides and Currents: When swimming in natural bodies of water, be cautious of tides and currents, which can be dangerous for both dogs and humans.

3. Pool Safety: If you have a pool, make sure your dog knows how to safely exit the water using the steps. Consider installing a pool ramp or providing easy access points for them to enter and exit.

Summer is a time for fun and adventure, and including our beloved dogs in these activities can create lasting memories. However, we must prioritize their safety, particularly when it comes to swimming. By gradually introducing them to water, using life vests, and providing constant support, we can ensure that our four-legged friends can enjoy the summer safely and happily. Remember, a responsible and caring approach to summer safety with dogs will allow everyone to make the most of this delightful season.