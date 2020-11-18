The dance of justice, peace, and hospitality

It is simple, yet amazing, what happens now in the story. First, Melchizedek offers a safe place. Second, he offers the guests something to eat. And third, he gives a blessing.

Safe place to be. Some nourishment. A blessing. I think all Nebraskans know this triad to be hospitality.

Was the author of the Letter to the Hebrews trying to equate the priesthood of Jesus to the priesthood of Melchizedek? If this is the case then we can conclude that the priesthood of Jesus is shown to be hospitality. We can further conclude that to follow Jesus, to do as Jesus does, is to live a life of hospitality as shown in the holy triad.

It turns out that in Genesis, in the chapters that follow, the core notion of hospitality is offered over and over again to reinforce the concept. It certainly is what God is trying to tell us. It is offered an a recipe for ministry and faithfulness.

One more important thing and why it is important to know the complete name and title of Melchizedek. It turns out that Melchizedek, is hebrew for Justice. Do you remember that he was a king? Actually he was the King of Salem. The kingdom of Salem is the predecessor of Jerusalem. Salem, in hebrew means Peace.