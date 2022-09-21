Understand product dates to save money

I hate to break it to you, but dietitians don’t always eat beautifully packed lunches—in my case, the rate of photo-worthy lunches is closer to never.

Instead, I often prioritize snagging whatever has almost, but not quite, gone bad from my fridge. Earlier this week, that meant grabbing a half-eaten container of cottage cheese that had met its “best by” deadline the day before (still smelled fine) and an equally used up container of blueberries.

Don’t worry. I do keep a well-stocked drawer of Tara-forgot-her-lunch-again foods in my office, so I didn’t go hungry.

But I think this does a good job of pointing to the importance of understanding product dates in an effort to reduce food waste and save money in this increasingly expensive world.

In case you’re often left wondering how to interpret these dates in your own home, let’s break them down.

First, know that except for infant formulas, product dates are not expiration dates. They are meant instead to tell consumers when a product should be used for best quality—not for food safety.

That milk in your fridge that’s about to pass its “use by” date? As long as you’ve stored it safely, it could be good for another four to seven days beyond the date marked on the carton.

The “sell by,” “best by,” and “use by” dates you see on foods can act as a guide for how long the product might last, but knowing what each means will help you reduce food waste in your home.

According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:

-Stores use “sell by” dates to determine when to sell an item for best quality. This is not a safety deadline, but may indicate products that have been sitting on the shelf longer.

-Even if a “best by” date has passed on food you have at home, it should be safe to consume if stored and handled properly. This is the recommended date for best flavor or quality.

-When a product reaches its “use by” date, it means it’s no longer at peak quality according to the manufacturer.

Do you see a common thread?

All of these dates come down to food quality, not food safety. However, they’re still only a general guide based on the assumption that consumers are handling food properly.

Food can become unsafe at any time, either before or after the product dates listed on the package. This is because pathogens can contaminate any food not handled or stored properly.

Sometimes these pathogens are obvious, like moldy bread. But other times, contaminated food may show no visible signs of how unsafe it has become, which makes safe food handling practices so important.

Always wash your hands before handling food, separate raw meat and poultry from ready-to-eat foods, cook food to proper temperatures and get leftovers in the fridge as soon as possible.

And remember: When in doubt, go ahead and throw it out.