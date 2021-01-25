Update from the legislature

For example, the Appropriations Committee on which I serve, has always met in room 1003, with only about 25 chairs, so we will need to move to a larger room to space people out and have room for the general public. (Please check the website for the correct hearing room each day.) Even with larger rooms, there is still concern about safety in the hallway with people waiting, so that was part of the discussion that led to more remote participation options. Also, if any senators end up being quarantined then remote options allow senators to still engage in the hearings. Extending hearings to an all day format, which is different from years past, is also part of the strategy to increase space and accommodations. We will check in at 9 am on the floor, then begin hearings at 9:30 am starting on the 25th of January.

The Appropriations Committee has a slightly different schedule, in that the first week of hearings, we will focus on reviewing agency proposals and then start hearing bills on February 5th. As we do the reviews, we will look at larger agencies first like Health and Human Services. We do go over every agency and every program in those, over 75 agencies and over 275 programs, and we look at all of them. There will be some federal CARES funds that will be brought back into the state budget, which were not used or allocated, so that figures into our reviews and discussions as well.