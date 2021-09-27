Using my wellness toolbox

When September began I looked at my calendar and was surprised by how open it was. A few commitments, but it seemed like a lot more open space than normal. I was tired, however, so my clear calendar was welcoming.
I was physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted. Maybe even spiritually.
I felt like I needed to help my husband paint the house and finally organize the laundry room. At the farm we needed to finish haying for the year and wean the calves.
My mom had a birthday and when we went to visit her we were thankful we could go into the facility this year. However, our glad became sad when she had no idea who my son was. That was a hard day.
Cue my work stress and much of the reason I was feeling so overwhelmed.
The first week of September I had three domestic assault offenders and a couple of high risk/needs juveniles enter Diversion. Some people in my position would say this was a busy week, but I hear and sometimes internalize each of my client’s stories. My heart was aching for each individual in their struggles.
I had a couple of trainings that I was helping to facilitate, but I’d done those often and shouldn’t’ have been too stressed, right?
I thought I could just power through, but it took the 40 hours of WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Planning) facilitator training that was unexpectedly scheduled for mid-September to help me understand my exhaustion and what I needed to do to help myself.
I’d been working through a grant project and have wanted to make WRAP available in Gage County Schools and our community for several years, but it had not worked for the training to happen in Beatrice, so we drove to Lincoln.
(Let me say to those of you who drive to Lincoln everyday for work that I admire your patience and tenacity to get through all of that construction.)
“WRAP is a prevention and wellness process that anyone can use to get well, stay well and make their life more the way they want it to be through a series of tools and actions plans.”
It was initially designed for people who were struggling with mental health needs, but soon found that anyone wrestling with staying well could use the process.
What I love about WRAP is that I can use what I need. It’s my plan. I have a workbook or a phone app and it doesn’t cost me anything to develop this plan of wellness and supports.
I learned that wellness was not just an absence of symptoms or feeling sick, it’s about:
· A healthy mind and body;
· Being involved in satisfying work, volunteer activities and leisure time;
· Having relationships, including friendships.
The five key concepts included:
· Hope
· Personal responsibility
· Education
· Self-advocacy
· Support
My plan involved me thinking about what I did and how I behaved when I was well and what I was going to do to support myself when things were breaking down and before there was a crisis.
At the end of the day, I have a plan to be well, even with work, daily living, illness or injury. I had tools in my wellness toolbox to keep me well.
So this past weekend, I used the camping trip to Indian Cave State Park to help with a competitive trail ride and enjoy some beautiful autumn weather as an excuse to be well.
What is in your wellness toolbox? Are you using your tools to be well?