Using my wellness toolbox

When September began I looked at my calendar and was surprised by how open it was. A few commitments, but it seemed like a lot more open space than normal. I was tired, however, so my clear calendar was welcoming.

I was physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted. Maybe even spiritually.

I felt like I needed to help my husband paint the house and finally organize the laundry room. At the farm we needed to finish haying for the year and wean the calves.

My mom had a birthday and when we went to visit her we were thankful we could go into the facility this year. However, our glad became sad when she had no idea who my son was. That was a hard day.

Cue my work stress and much of the reason I was feeling so overwhelmed.

The first week of September I had three domestic assault offenders and a couple of high risk/needs juveniles enter Diversion. Some people in my position would say this was a busy week, but I hear and sometimes internalize each of my client’s stories. My heart was aching for each individual in their struggles.

I had a couple of trainings that I was helping to facilitate, but I’d done those often and shouldn’t’ have been too stressed, right?