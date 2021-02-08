Vaccine system faces outages

Our public health directors have been extremely diligent in making sure every dose is used each week and not wasted, and that the supply is stretched as far as possible. Until the supply of the vaccine can be drastically increased however, distribution will continue to be an issue. As the PHS health director has stated, the only limit to vaccine distribution is the number of doses available, as there are enough providers able to administer the vaccine. Unlike larger population areas like Lincoln and Omaha, not enough doses are available yet in Gage County to warrant a mass vaccination site like those used in our two biggest cities.

In the meantime, our health departments urge all of us to continue the measures to protect ourselves and others until everyone who wants the vaccine has one. So please, continue to wear a mask, sanitize your hands, keep your distance from others, and stay home with any symptoms of illness.

As I visit with people in our district, I can count on hearing about a couple of topics - taxes and daylight saving time. Both issues have been addressed in committee this past week. A couple of innovative approaches to taxation were heard by the Revenue Committee. Senator Briese proposed expanding sales tax to more services, but dropping the overall sales tax rate, to be revenue neutral. He points out that since sales tax was first enacted, we have moved to a much more service oriented economy. His LB 422 would lower the state sales tax from 5.5% to 5% and apply the sales tax to more services. LB 133, a bill by Senator Erdman, would change the entire tax system in Nebraska to a consumption tax, eliminate sales, income and property taxes; and would require a change in the state’s constitution as well. All consumption tax revenue would flow into the state and be redistributed to counties and local governments. Overall, it would not be an increase in taxes, like LB 422, it would be revenue neutral. A good way to compare tax revenue is to look at the “fiscal note” on a bill. Go to the legislature’s website: nebraskalegislature.gov, type in the bill number on the top right hand corner, then click on “fiscal note” to see the analysis.