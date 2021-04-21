We have seen Jesus

The believers confirmed Jesus’ resurrection because he appeared to them multiple times after his resurrection. In the gospels and in the book of Acts, we read that Jesus remained on earth for after his resurrection before ascending to heaven. During that time Jesus retold the promise of salvation and he gave the disciples; the guarantee of peace that comes with the Holy Spirit. This is what we read in John 20:19-22: “19On the evening of that first day of the week, when the disciples were together, with the doors locked for fear of the Jewish leaders, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you!” 20After he said this, he showed them his hands and side. The disciples were overjoyed when they saw the Lord. 21Again Jesus said, “Peace be with you! As the Father has sent me, I am sending you.” 22And with that he breathed on them and said, “Receive the Holy Spirit.” (NIV).