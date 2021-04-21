 Skip to main content
We have seen Jesus
We have seen Jesus

The life following the resurrection of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, was both a joyful and fearful time for Jesus’ followers. It was joyful because of Jesus’ love towards the disciples and fearful due to ongoing persecution by the Jews religious leaders. The believers and the unbelievers alike may have asked, “Where is Jesus now?”

The believers confirmed Jesus’ resurrection because he appeared to them multiple times after his resurrection. In the gospels and in the book of Acts, we read that Jesus remained on earth for after his resurrection before ascending to heaven. During that time Jesus retold the promise of salvation and he gave the disciples; the guarantee of peace that comes with the Holy Spirit. This is what we read in John 20:19-22: “19On the evening of that first day of the week, when the disciples were together, with the doors locked for fear of the Jewish leaders, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you!” 20After he said this, he showed them his hands and side. The disciples were overjoyed when they saw the Lord. 21Again Jesus said, “Peace be with you! As the Father has sent me, I am sending you.” 22And with that he breathed on them and said, “Receive the Holy Spirit.” (NIV).

Jesus was seen by over 500 people before leading his disciples to the Mount of Olives. From there the disciples watched Jesus ascending up into Heaven. Just like those first disciples who saw Jesus ascending to heaven, they felt fear and joy, uncertainty and faith. We in our own way, time, and space can see Jesus descending on us now. In our fear and pain, in our uncertainty and unbelief, and also in our joy and faith, hope and belief, we can see Jesus.

We have seen Jesus every day in our lives because Jesus is at work in our lives right now through the Holy Spirit. Jesus appears to you and me in the midst of our daily struggles and blessings. When we are frustrated and afraid, he gives us a meaning and purpose in life. This is the very reason Jesus is seated at the right hand of the Father to intercede for our redemption. Where is Jesus Now? Jesus is with us in Spirit and he is preparing a place for us in heaven. “If I go away and prepare a place for you, I will come back and receive you to myself, so that where I am you may be also” (John 14:3, NIV). Amen.

