For some of you this is a reminder as I ran this column last year about this time, for some this is your first read. Planting season can be busy and stressful, so please don’t forget to be safe when handling treated seed and check the seed tag or talk to your seed dealer for specific handling and use directions. Treated seed is another route of exposure for farmers and other handlers, whether this exposure is to fungicide, insecticide, or nematicide treatments present on the seed. Remember that reducing your exposure is key to reducing the overall risk when handling pesticides.

Below are some basic tips to safely handle treated seed:

1. Read the seed tag. This will be key to identifying personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements, signal words, use, disposal, environmental hazards, and storage information. Also be familiar with any plant back or grazing restrictions listed on the tag before use.

2. Wear the right personal protective equipment (PPE). Most seed tags at minimum require long pants, long sleeves, shoes, socks, and chemical resistant gloves to handle the product.

Along with wearing other personal protective equipment (PPE) and reviewing the seed tag, choosing the right chemical resistant gloves is key to safe handling. Unlined chemical resistant gloves that cover the forearm provide protection over a greater area and reduce the risk of exposure. Many seed treatments require wearing gloves that have 14-mils (0.001 inch) thickness or greater when handling treated seed. These gloves can be made from a variety of materials and are categorized by the EPA by their chemical resistance.

Chemical resistance categories (designated A-H) may be listed on the pesticide label and are based on the solvent rather than the actual pesticides. These categories describe the time you can safely handle a product using the material and thickness of different gloves. Many seed tags will list the EPA chemical resistance category or simply list the glove requirements directly on the seed tag. More information can be obtained by downloading the current label from the seed treatment provider. An example for educational purposes, the seed tag for Acceleron® (not an endorsement) under the PPE section of the label we will find the type of chemical resistant gloves that meet label requirements, which includes greater than or equal to 14-mils nitrile rubber gloves.

When handling treated seed this planting season be safe, reduce exposure, and always wear your personal protective equipment (PPE). In the event of a spill of treated seed, cover or dispose of the product following label instructions. Review the first aid before using the product and have a gallon of clean water with you to wash reusable gloves before removing them. After the gloves have been removed, remember to wash your hands with soap and water. Lastly, remember to inspect your reusable gloves for holes. Have a safe planting season and for information on glove selection read our NebGuide G1961, Pesticide Safety: Choosing the Right Gloves: http://extensionpublications.unl.edu/assets/pdf/g1961.pdf.

This information was adapted from our CropWatch article at cropwatch.unl.edu/2020/safe-handling-treated-seed. For more information, feel free to contact me at nathan.mueller@unl.edu or 402-821-1722. Know your crop, know your tech, know your bottom line at croptechcafe.org.