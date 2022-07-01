What to know about roseslugs

It is summer now and our plants are into their full swing of blooming and growth. With summer, we also see many insects out and about. Some of our insects are beneficial and some can cause some problems. However, not all insects that feed on our plants are really doing much damage to plants, like the Roseslug.

Roseslug Sawfly

Roseslugs are immature sawflies, they are not a true slug. The immature roseslugs are translucent green with a dark brown colored head. The larvae are found on the underside of the leaves of the rose. Adults are fly-like insects that are black in color and less commonly noticed.

Damage comes from the larvae, the adults are not harmful to our plants. The larvae feed on the leaf tissue and at first the damage is just lighter colored leaf portions. After a while, the layer of leaf that is left behind turns brown and papery and it will eventually fall out of the leaf. This leaves holes behind, which is usually when we notice the problem. The damage is just aesthetic, not really damaging, it will recover quickly.

Management of Roseslugs

Roseslugs don’t cause any harm to the growth or productivity of the rose, it will still bloom even with roseslug damage. There is no need to control the roseslugs with insecticides. You can remove the roseslug larvae by hand and throw them into a bucket of soapy water to reduce the population if desired.

In high populations, you can spray the plants with a general insecticide labeled for use on roses, such as seven or eight. However, be careful when spraying to avoid hitting the blossoms to avoid injury to the many pollinators that visit roses.

Roseslugs only have one generation per year in Nebraska. They are typically a mid-spring through early summer pest and will fade by mid to late June. At this point, any roseslugs left on your plant will soon be pupating and will no longer cause damage to your rose plants. The new growth that the rose puts on will grow normally.

Other Rose Pests

The other most common pest we see on roses would be the Japanese beetle. Japanese beetle is an invasive insect from Japan that is green with bronze colored wing coverings. It is a white grub in our lawns as an immature and will feed on over 300 species of plants as an adult including lindens and roses. The adults have recently emerged in southeast Nebraska.

For Japanese beetle control, use a general insecticide on the plants you find them on, such as sevin (carbaryl), Tempo (cyfluthrin), Ortho Bug B Gone (bifenthrin), neem oil, or pyola. Be sure to wait until after Lindens have bloomed before treating them and don’t use any systemic insecticide like imidacloprid on lindens, in accordance with the label. If this is a common issue for you, using grub control on your lawn can help to reduce the population, but will not eliminate them all together. Grub controls include Merit (imidacloprid) or GrubEx (chlorantraniliprole). Do not use a Japanese beetle trap sold online and in nurseries as those will just attract more beetles.

*Reference to commercial products or trade names does not imply endorsement by Nebraska Extension or bias against those not mentioned.

If you have any further questions or would like your tree inspected to know if it may survive the storm damage, please contact Nicole Stoner at (402)223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0