Wildlife rescue team

Have you noticed a flurry of activity in your backyard or in the trees around your home or maybe in the bushes along your fence? Yes, it’s that time of year when baby wildlife are making their appearance in the world, and we can help them to make the transition from nest to new normal.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, animal shelters, wildlife agencies, veterinarians, and even police stations across the country receive thousands of calls from people who have picked up what they assume to be orphaned and abandoned wild animals.

A Flurry of fledglings

Although some calls are for animals that are obviously in immediate danger, the vast majority of the calls are for young birds that have come out of nests as they normally fledge or are pushed out by high winds or nestmates. The wildlife agency suggests that if the young birds can hop and flutter about on their own, leave them alone. They are learning to fly and need some time and practice to figure it out.

“This principle applies to other animals including deer fawns, baby rabbits, raccoons, and opossums. Return the young one near to where it was found and where it won’t be threatened by predators.” The exception to this would be birds of prey such as hawks, owls, eagles, and falcons.