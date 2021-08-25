 Skip to main content
Will faith be found?
Verla Dorn

Thomas Paine’s quote, “These are the times that try men’s souls” has unique meaning for summer of 2021. Personally and as community, we have been tried on many sides. We are numb with uncertainty, many kinds of loss, and grief. Covid continues to try us, our families, and friends. The happenings in Afghanistan try our hearts, it’s impact on our military, their families, and our world. Perhaps, these challenges among many other challenges, prove how interdependent we are and how much we need one another. We long for assurance, peace, restoration and stability. There is but one certainty, which is found in the shelter of God’s protective arms.

Psalm 91 NLT, speaks to me of the protection I need in the storms of uncertainty. These verses encourage me to receive rest and to release faith that simply trusts God.

1 Those who live in the shelter of the Most High

will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty.

2 This I declare about the Lord:

He alone is my refuge, my place of safety;

he is my God, and I trust him.

3 For he will rescue you from every trap

and protect you from deadly disease.

4 He will cover you with his feathers.

He will shelter you with his wings.

His faithful promises are your armor and protection.

5 Do not be afraid of the terrors of the night,

nor the arrow that flies in the day.

6 Do not dread the disease that stalks in darkness,

nor the disaster that strikes at midday.

7 Though a thousand fall at your side,

though ten thousand are dying around you,

these evils will not touch you.

8 Just open your eyes,

and see how the wicked are punished. 9 If you make the Lord your refuge,

if you make the Most High your shelter,

10 no evil will conquer you;

no plague will come near your home.

11 For he will order his angels

to protect you wherever you go.

12 They will hold you up with their hands

so you won’t even hurt your foot on a stone.

13 You will trample upon lions and cobras; you will crush fierce lions and serpents under your feet!

14 The Lord says, “I will rescue those who love me.

I will protect those who trust in my name.

15 When they call on me, I will answer;

I will be with them in trouble.

I will rescue and honor them.

16 I will reward them with a long life

and give them my salvation.”

This is a season to build ‘faith muscles.’ One builds muscles through strength building exercise. 2021 might be remembered as a time to build ‘faith muscles.’ This is not a time to faint… but become fearless in the midst of uncertainty. Luke 18:8 NLT states in part, “… how many will He find on earth who have faith?”

Do we need faith, when the path before us is clear or life is easy? Probably not. Do we need faith as we sit beside a sick family member? Do we need faith when our very institutions fail us? Do we need faith when everything seems to be upside down? Yes, we need faith! These are times that try men’s souls. These are times to build ‘faith muscles.’ Encourage one another in faith. Stretch those faith muscles… we need to be stronger in faith. This may be a turning point for many. May 2021 be a turning point of faith and faithfulness.

