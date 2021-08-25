Will faith be found?

Thomas Paine’s quote, “These are the times that try men’s souls” has unique meaning for summer of 2021. Personally and as community, we have been tried on many sides. We are numb with uncertainty, many kinds of loss, and grief. Covid continues to try us, our families, and friends. The happenings in Afghanistan try our hearts, it’s impact on our military, their families, and our world. Perhaps, these challenges among many other challenges, prove how interdependent we are and how much we need one another. We long for assurance, peace, restoration and stability. There is but one certainty, which is found in the shelter of God’s protective arms.