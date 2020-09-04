 Skip to main content
Wind turbines bring health concerns
Wind turbines bring health concerns

A big wind company would like to build a wind turbine facility in northern Gage County. They will cover our beautiful, God-given land; engulfing homes and rural areas giving residents little or no escape. They kill endangered birds (eagles and others) and bats. Lightning, fire, and ice can cause blades to break and go into the soil causing contamination and will no longer be able to be farmed.

These wind turbines can also cause shadow flicker, ice flinging, and fires and emit audible noise along with infrasound. Infrasound does not have an audible impact but causes many health problems such as insomnia, heart problems, perception disorders, and dizziness.

These are just a few of the health concerns that can be caused by infrasound and can be experienced nine miles from a turbine. All of these health hazards would affect our residences where people want to come home, relax, and feel safe.

Nebraska is the only state in the US that generates all of its electricity by publicly- owned power systems which make our rates lower than the national price. Since there are federal production tax credits for wind energy facilities for the first 10 years of production, it does cut some costs; however, when the wind does not blow, where do we get our power?

When the other power facilities are not being used, they are not just idle, there are costs to maintain and be kept on standby. There is also additional time and costs involved in powering up those plants when wind is not enough.

When those are powered up, the cost goes up for all power which actually makes the energy cost more since wind is not consistent. California has struggled with the inconsistencies of wind and solar since they have been moving away from coal and natural gas plants thus experiencing blackouts across the state.

Is this what we want in Gage County?

Please call or write to the Gage County Board of Supervisors by Sept. 9 to support the 1 mile setback from a nonparticipant.

Tom and Cindy Togstad, Clatonia

