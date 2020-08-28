YMCA promotes campaign

In communities across the nation, the Y is a leading voice on health and well-being. Over the past 15 years, the Y has driven innovation in prevention and control of chronic disease to save lives and reduce healthcare spending. With support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Y delivers tangible results in evidence-based chronic disease prevention and control. The Beatrice Y offers a broad range of research-based programs that target specific health issue to the community. Through programs like Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring, Delay the Disease and LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, the Y helps manage a range of health conditions.
Investment in chronic disease prevention programs is essential for many low and middle income families and communities struggling to reduce poverty. Our YMCA started a separate department in 2016 which focused on chronic disease prevention programs and quickly learned that more space is needed to better meet the needs of the community.
Did you know people with higher levels of education and higher income have lower rates of many chronic diseases compared to those with less education and lower income levels? Gage County has a high rate of low income families, with 50.7% of our children meeting the requirements for free and reduced lunches. Cancer is one area of chronic disease that has hit our community hard. There is a 45% prevalence of cancer, in Gage County we are ranked highest in the nation for age related cancer prevalence of men.
The Beatrice YMCA started the LIVESTRONG at the YMCA program, at no cost to cancer survivors, which is clinically proven to reduce the side effects of treatment and improve quality of life. A recent participant started the program with total hair loss, always wearing a hat, and battling low self- esteem as her body had changed. During the halfway point of the 12 week class she was feeling confident enough to allow her fellow classmates to see her hair growing back and said they gave her the courage to lose the hat for good. She also gained confidence in her body as she gained strength and better balance and came to small sessions with an increasingly positive outlook. Another participant stated that simple tasks like reaching in the cupboard, walking stairs or doing laundry were too daunting and they hated feeling dependent on their spouse. After learning ways to increase cardiovascular endurance and upper body strength, they had found renewed energy and their quality of life improved considerably.
The Beatrice YMCA has also added programming for Parkinsons. Did you know Nebraska is ranked highest in the nation for prevalence of Parkinsons? Our Delay the Disease program is designed to empower people with PD to take control of the disease with daily exercise, which has shown to delay the symptoms of Parkinsons. The pre and post testing show great improvements in balance and gait for those attending. They also enjoy bringing their spouse to learn about the exercises they can do at home together, and enjoy the social connections made with other participants who are dealing with similar battles.
As part of the renovation process we will be adding additional space to tackle another chronic disease, which effects 1 in 3 people in our community, and is a key risk factor for the leading cause of death. High blood pressure is often referred to as the “silent killer” because there are typically no warning signs or symptoms. Our Blood Pressure Self- Monitoring program is on track to kick off in 2021 and allow participants to have personalized consultants with a trained Heart Healthy Ambassador, monthly nutritional education seminars, and education to gain awareness of triggers that elevate blood pressure.
Regular exercise and healthy eating are a must, but creating a support group through difficult health journeys is invaluable. These programs are provided for free or at a low cost, which allows the Y to bridge the gap between doctor care and regular life. Find the right class for you and start making healthy choices that will improve your life and reduce the risk of Chronic Disease. You can take control of your health, and the Beatrice YMCA is there with you, every step of the way.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!