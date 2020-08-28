YMCA promotes campaign

The Beatrice YMCA started the LIVESTRONG at the YMCA program, at no cost to cancer survivors, which is clinically proven to reduce the side effects of treatment and improve quality of life. A recent participant started the program with total hair loss, always wearing a hat, and battling low self- esteem as her body had changed. During the halfway point of the 12 week class she was feeling confident enough to allow her fellow classmates to see her hair growing back and said they gave her the courage to lose the hat for good. She also gained confidence in her body as she gained strength and better balance and came to small sessions with an increasingly positive outlook. Another participant stated that simple tasks like reaching in the cupboard, walking stairs or doing laundry were too daunting and they hated feeling dependent on their spouse. After learning ways to increase cardiovascular endurance and upper body strength, they had found renewed energy and their quality of life improved considerably.