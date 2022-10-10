When I travel alone, which has been quite a bit in the past couple of months, I like to listen to audio books. Most of the time I chose a Brene’ Brown or sometimes a Max Lucado. Most often I like to learn something new, but also something that is encouraging too.

A week ago, I traveled to Cherryvale, Kan. to help at a trail ride. It was a four-and-a-half hour drive so I was looking for something in my library that filled most of my time on the road.

I happened across a book called “You are the Girl for the Job” by Jess Connolly. The subtitle was “Daring to believe the God who calls you.” It would fill six and a half hours of my drive time.

It was one of the best choices that I have made in audio material in a long time.

Connolly started by explaining that she was in a difficult season of her life. Her husband, a pastor, and she had been busy with a church plant was not going so well for a lot of different reasons. She had been writing and coaching for a few years and confessed that after she had listened to her client’s aspirations she always said the same thing. “You are the girl for the job.”

It was not something trite or off-the-cuff she used. She believes that if God had given that person the idea, that was what God wanted that woman to do. “You are the girl for the job,” Connolly repeated.

It fits in the same line of thinking that says “God doesn’t call the qualified, He qualifies the called.” (Unknown)

Connolly explained her phrase completely and made several good points throughout the book, but what stands out to me is her thoughts on obedience. “Are we being obedient to God’s calling?”

One of the sections was entitled “Find your people.” Connolly writes “What if finding your people is less about becoming comfortable, and more about becoming who God created you to be?”

What? Have you ever thought about that?

No, but it’s not like obedience to God is a foreign concept to me. I just hadn’t thought about it like that before. I confess that as excited as I was to share about all the changes in my life in my last column, I can’t really say that I had recognized where God was in all of this in my writing. Where God has been in every part of my story.

In another section of the book, Connolly says “Use what you’ve got. Your strengths, weaknesses and story were written on purpose.”

Again, what?

While I feel like I’ve been in a holding pattern or a season of waiting for ten years, what if it was more about God preparing me? What if He was aligning me to find my purpose? To find my people?

Connolly writes extensively about facing our deepest fears and says that we can not live obediently if we’re living in fear.

At the end of the day, I want to live on purpose. I want to be obedient to the purpose that God has designed for me.

I suspect that I will listen to this book again on another long trip and it’s very likely that I will ask myself some of the same questions. Maybe it’s about facing my fears or being vulnerable. My hope is that I will continue to challenge my beliefs and my boundaries. That I continue to learn.

“You were given this life because you are strong enough to live it.” (Unknown)