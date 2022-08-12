Tags
Two people authorities believe fired shots at a Beatrice residence last week were arrested Monday.
A Wymore woman was arrested for drug violations after a concerned parent found marijuana in her son’s bedroom.
Police arrested a woman for a drug violation following a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.
Police arrested a man for drug offenses after a foot pursuit in Beatrice.
The Eve of Destruction at the Gage County Fair is an annual tradition that draws large crowds to the fairgrounds and is the highest-attended e…
Beatrice police arrested a man Monday evening for burglary and leaving the scene of a wreck after he allegedly crashed a car into a garage and…
The level of excitement was high as Beatrice Public Schools staff were welcomed back to the 2022-23 school year at the Hevelone Center on Mond…
Police arrested a man for a weapon violation after responding to a prowler report early Saturday morning.
Police believe two men arrested for shooting firearms at a Beatrice residence earlier this month are also responsible for several other cases …
