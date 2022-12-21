Being prepared for winter travel and survival

This week we may have some of the coldest temperatures since records have been kept! Are you prepared to be caught in a blizzard or spend the night out in sub-zero temperatures?

We ere lucky with the past storm and with the sub-zero temps we are experiencing now, I have heard of no fatalities from exposure. However, all it takes is sliding off the road in these conditions to make a trip to Grandma’s house turn the holidays into a survival scenario.

This scenario plays out a lot more often than you might think. One story I found on a quick search tells of a Florida man who froze to death near Grand Junction, Michigan. He was traveling with another man when their car got stuck on the side of the road. According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call to investigate a report of two men sleeping in their car on a county road.

They found a 22-year-old man dead in the driver's seat, while the man in the passenger seat was alive, but unresponsive. The second man did survive. A contributing factor was that the men were not appropriately dressed for the weather and carried no blankets or any other supplies to keep them warm. I’m guessing that being from Florida they did not have any cold weather gear in their vehicle.

Read any book on survival and it will generally mention three basic things you need to survive: food, water and shelter. Which do you think is most important?

Water - You need roughly a quart of water everyday. I carry water in plastic bottles. Even if they freeze, the plastic will expand rather than break like glass and you'll still have water. You can buy bottled water or sport drinks that work perfect for this.

Food - You can survive without food for several days. With most survival situations, food is actually the last thing you need to think about. On average, survival situations last only a couple days, so food is not the most critical element.

Shelter – This is your biggest concern in winter. In weather like we are having, you can succumb to the cold in minutes without shelter. Simply wearing adequate clothing goes a long way to help you survive. Don’t wear just the minimum you need to get from the house to the car, wear what you would need to stand out in the environment for an hour or so!

Your vehicle, regardless of what you drive, is shelter from wind, snow, rain. Staying with your vehicle provides you two advantages; it is shelter and it is much easier to see a vehicle on the landscape than a single person. You are far more likely to be rescued faster if you stay with your vehicle.

Here are a few simple items that I also recommend you carry with you during the winter.

• Carry a poly-tarp in your vehicle. One that is 10x12-foot is adequate. This can help with shelter, especially if your accident that put you in the ditch also broke out some windows. Use the tarp to close the hole and keep the wind out. And you would be surprised how warm you can stay by simply wrapping up in a tarp.

• Always have something with you to start a fire. A disposable cigarette lighter is easy to carry and very dependable, even in wet conditions.

• Carry some candles. These can generate a lot more heat inside a vehicle than you might think. A can of Sterno is a good thing to have, too.

• Carry a one-pound metal coffee can or small bucket. You can put a candle inside the can and make a heater with it or use the can to melt water. Roll down a window, about an inch, when using any kind of heater inside a vehicle. This will allow some fresh air in and an avenue for carbon monoxide to escape.

• Carry a cell phone charger that plugs into your car. A solar powered charger is better.

• Carry an emergency blanket. I like the metal foil type space blankets. They are small, strong and take up very little space. They reflect back lots of body heat.

• Have extra warm clothes and footwear with you in the vehicle. This could be a lifesaver!

• Carry something that is Hunter Orange. You can use this as a signaling device or marker for your vehicle.

• Add something like an emergency whistle to you survival kit. A whistle can be heard further away than human voices.

• And just for a little extra, have an assortment of candy or trail bars with you. One bar a day will give you enough energy to easily survive.

I hope you never need to depend on any of these items, but if you have them with you, you will be much better prepared to handle the situation.