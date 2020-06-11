Here's a little tip from a pro

The 2020 spring turkey season is over, and I probably should have passed on this little tidbit of information at the beginning of the season. Oh, well…better late than never.
Every hunter wants to get a good picture of that trophy gobbler they harvested. Most pictures include the hunter, the shotgun or bow and the turkey spread out in front of the hunter looking as large as it can. It is sometimes difficult to get the tail feathers to fan out right for that “full strut” look. So, how do the professionals do it?
Professional outdoor writers have a number of ways to make their photos look better. I learned a very simple tip about turkey hunting pictures years ago from my hunting buddy, Joe Arterburn. I’ve known Arterburn for over 20 years. He used to be the head Public Relations guy with Cabela’s and now writes for Field and Stream and a host of other publications.
We were hunting turkeys in the cedar canyons south of Maxwell and Arterburn whacked a very nice gobbler. After the congratulations and high-fives were done, the obligatory photo shoot began. Arterburn was positioning the gobbler how he wanted it. He was having some difficulty getting the tail feather fan to stay open and in the right place.
“Wait a second,” Arterburn said. “I need my fan stick.”
“What is a fan stick?” I asked.
Arterburn reached over and into his hunting backpack and rummaged around in it for a few seconds. He smiled as he withdrew his hand from the pack.
“It is one of these things,” stated Arterburn. And he waved one of those special types of clothes hangers for lightweight pants and skirts at me. He clipped it to the base of the fan on the turkey’s tail and the feathers stayed perfectly in position for the photo.
“You can also use it to hold the fan in the full strut position as it dries before you mount it, too,” Arterburn added.
Ingenious…I have never been without one of these hangers in my hunting pack since. Make sure you add one to your hunting gear.
M-1 ammo
Garand shooters take note! I got an email from a reader who asked what the best ammo was for his M-1 Garand. He asked if any commercial .30-06 ammo would work.
The M1 Garand was the first general issue military semi-automatic rifle, and was widely used as a battle rifle from 1936 to 1963. It was the primary battle rifle for US troops in World War II and Korea. Today the rifle has a great following with sport shooters and competition shooters in Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) matches.
To answer the reader’s question, no…it is not recommended to shoot modern .30-06 ammo in your Garand. Garand shooters have traditionally been limited to military surplus ammunition, handloading, and conventional 30-06 commercial ammunition that is often too powerful for the sensitive gas powered operating system of the M1 Garand. Not anymore.
"Permanent damage can occur while shooting standard factory loaded 30-06 ammunition in the M1 Garand," said Dave Emary, Hornady Ballistic Scientist. "Typical factory loads contain fast burning propellants that when fired, result in port pressures and gas volumes that are too high, causing violent stress to the rifle's operating rod, bolt, and receiver."
Hornady has a 30-06 match load specifically designed for the M1 Garand. It is a 168 grain A-MAX bullet that leaves the muzzle at 2,710 feet per second. The cartridge has been engineered with medium burn rate propellants to protect the rifle's intricate gas port system, allowing safe and accurate firing of the M1 rifle. It meets all Sporting Arms and Ammunition Manufacturers' Institute (SAAMI) guidelines.
"The M1 rifle has an incredibly rich history," Emary added. "Hornady M1 Garand Ammunition will encourage shooters to take them out of storage and actually use and enjoy them."
Prairie Dog Problems
Just what we need, another disease to worry about! If you plan on going to South Dakota for a prairie dog hunt, listen up…sylvatic plague is something you need to consider, especially in the southwestern part of the state. The plague was first detected in South Dakota prairie dog populations in 2004, but is has now spread as far north and east as the Fort Pierre National Grassland. This plague can take a heavy toll on prairie dog colonies.
Sylvatic plague is an infectious disease that primarily affects rodents. It is most commonly found in prairie dogs, and affected colonies can sometimes see 90 percent mortality rates. However, it is also known to be able to be transmitted to ferrets, bobcats, sheep, deer and humans.
Hunters are advised to exercise caution when handling prairie dogs. Health officials warn that the presence of dead rodents with blood oozing from their nostrils or mouth usually signals the presence of plague. So far there have been no cases of plague in humans reported in South Dakota.
