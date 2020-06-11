Here's a little tip from a pro

Arterburn reached over and into his hunting backpack and rummaged around in it for a few seconds. He smiled as he withdrew his hand from the pack.

“It is one of these things,” stated Arterburn. And he waved one of those special types of clothes hangers for lightweight pants and skirts at me. He clipped it to the base of the fan on the turkey’s tail and the feathers stayed perfectly in position for the photo.

“You can also use it to hold the fan in the full strut position as it dries before you mount it, too,” Arterburn added.

Ingenious…I have never been without one of these hangers in my hunting pack since. Make sure you add one to your hunting gear.

M-1 ammo

Garand shooters take note! I got an email from a reader who asked what the best ammo was for his M-1 Garand. He asked if any commercial .30-06 ammo would work.

The M1 Garand was the first general issue military semi-automatic rifle, and was widely used as a battle rifle from 1936 to 1963. It was the primary battle rifle for US troops in World War II and Korea. Today the rifle has a great following with sport shooters and competition shooters in Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) matches.