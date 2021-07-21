It may be time to think about catfishing

During the heat of summer, many fish species seem to go dormant. They go deep and get lethargic…that’s why fishing is tough in mid summer. Thankfully, catfish aren’t one of those species! This is one time of the year where catfish can be more active.
I just got back from a camp with my good hunting and fishing buddy, Shannon Bolan, from Grand Island. We had been working together the past couple of weeks and decided that we needed some time away from the world and a catfishing camp sounded like a good way to do that.
We set up camp on a private Interstate lake in Central Nebraska. We had the lake to ourselves and it was just what we wanted…relatively secluded and no one else to deal with or fish around. We fished when we wanted and sat back and watched nature when we wanted…it was some serious mental decompression time!
Catfishing is not a real high-tech endeavor. Basic fishing tackle is all you need. We had four poles set along the bank next to our camp, each baited with something different so we could see what the fish were going to prefer.
The first fish that got hooked up was on one of Bolan’s poles. He had quite a tussle for about 10 minutes. As the tug-of-war was winding down, I grabbed my net and got down near the water. I slid my net into the water without making any noise a foot or so away from the catfish. Bolan slid a nice channel catfish into the net and I lifted it clear of the water. I put it on my scale and it weighed just under seven and a half pounds.
Fishing last weekend wasn’t the best around the region, according to the solunar tables. Yet, Bolan’s catfish topped everything else for the days we were there, and that was fine with us!
When the time came, Bolan cut the catfish filets into bite-sized hunks, mixed up his favorite fish coating and deep fat fried the catfish. I made some cornbread and onion fritters to go with the meal. And to top it off, the landowner’s wife brought out a homemade apple pie. Quite excellent! The channel catfish fed Bolan, me and the landowner very well, with some pieces left over. The rest of the meal’s trimmings made us very content for the evening.
It has always intrigued me how a certain species of fish can be the pinnacle of what anglers are after in one area of the country and in another region that same species of fish is looked upon with distain and literally considered trash. Catfish is a case in point.
In western Nebraska, catfish tend to be looked down upon and may only have a reputation slightly better than carp. In the eastern part of Nebraska, and particularly along the Missouri River where Bolan grew up, catfish are considered a worthy sport fish and good table fare.
Channel catfish are probably the most sought after species of catfish in Nebraska. They are very common and can be caught without a lot of special gear. A lightweight spinning outfit, a few smaller sinkers, and some bait are all you need.
I rig a slip sinker 6 to 18 inches up from the hook and just enough weight to get the bait to the bottom. I want it to be able to roll and flow with the current. If it is too heavy, the fish can feel resistance when they pick up the bait and may drop it before you can set the hook.
The amount of “slack” line I have between my barrel swivel and my hook depends on the current. The slower the current, the more line I use. If I’m fishing lake or backwater environments, I’ll have the full 18 inches of free line below my slip sinker.
So, if your normally preferred type of fishing is slowing down due to the heat, give catfishing a try. Another nice aspect about fishing for catfish is it can be done at night when it generally much cooler. Think about it!