It may be time to think about catfishing

During the heat of summer, many fish species seem to go dormant. They go deep and get lethargic…that’s why fishing is tough in mid summer. Thankfully, catfish aren’t one of those species! This is one time of the year where catfish can be more active.

I just got back from a camp with my good hunting and fishing buddy, Shannon Bolan, from Grand Island. We had been working together the past couple of weeks and decided that we needed some time away from the world and a catfishing camp sounded like a good way to do that.

We set up camp on a private Interstate lake in Central Nebraska. We had the lake to ourselves and it was just what we wanted…relatively secluded and no one else to deal with or fish around. We fished when we wanted and sat back and watched nature when we wanted…it was some serious mental decompression time!

Catfishing is not a real high-tech endeavor. Basic fishing tackle is all you need. We had four poles set along the bank next to our camp, each baited with something different so we could see what the fish were going to prefer.