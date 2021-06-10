Some overlooked places to find outdoor gear?

The grill was in a round nylon tote bag that measured 12-inches across and 6-inches high. The unit is made from thin metal to minimize weight. There are four pieces to the unit: A base pan, middle ring and the upper ring. These rings fit inside one another in the tote bag. The concept reminded me of Matryoshka Dolls, the Russian dolls that are made so each smaller doll fits inside a bigger doll.

The metal rings stack up on one another to create a structure that resembled the shape of a SOLO cup to me. It stands about 18 inches tall. The last piece is the actual grill, which is a clamshell design that sits on top. You put whatever you are cooking in between the grills and set it on top of the unit. This grill design makes it easy to flip what you are cooking very easy! The handles of the grill slide out for cooking and slide back in for easy storage. The overall design is well thought out.

Another item in the small print of the directions told me this grill was initially patented in South Africa. It was obvious to me that the name Safari Quick Grill was connected to it being from South Africa. I paid the $2 that the owner wanted for the grill and headed home.